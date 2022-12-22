ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons rookie Jalen Duren using Sixers' Joel Embiid as inspiration

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amN2i_0jrgC1Lf00
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA — Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren is looking to find his way in the NBA as a 19-year-old kid. The big man is averaging 7.2 points and 8.2 rebounds as he works his way up to being a starter for Detroit.

The rookie was excited for his first matchup with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, another star big man to learn from. Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis are the guys Duren has been excited to learn from.

“Of course, a very skilled guy,” Duren said of Embiid. “A very, very proven guy in his league, of course. For me, coming as a rookie, I look forward to these types of matches. Playing against guys like Jokic, AD, all the proven bigs because they’re at where I want to be. This is a matchup I couldn’t wait for just to learn from him and be able to go against him and just play it out.”

Duren had seven points and eight rebounds against Embiid while the Sixers received 22, 10 rebounds, and six assists out of their star big man to knock off Detroit by 20 at home.

Embiid is only 28, but he has had so much success in this league and whatever he can pass down to young players is a source of pride for him.

“It is great,” said Embiid. “Especially, as — I don’t like to say that I’m a big man, but, I guess I’m big so, it’s good to kinda inspire I won’t say the next generation because I’m only 28 years old, but the up and coming guys is good and whatever they can take from what I have and use that to their advantage is always good.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice

The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson, after taunting Dillon Brooks, said Grizzlies 'can't talk dynasty' without ever winning

Due to various injuries he had suffered, Golden State’s Klay Thompson had not played an NBA game on Christmas Day since 2018. Needless to say, Thompson was particularly excited to get back on the court when the Warriors faced off against the Grizzlies. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry but still managed to win, 123-109. Thompson finished with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: James Harden considering return to former team

James Harden successfully pressured the Houston Rockets into trading him less than two years ago, but the 10-time All-Star might be interested in a reunion. Harden and those close to him have been openly considering a return to Houston after the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million extension with the... The post Report: James Harden considering return to former team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to shorthanded Warriors upset win over Grizzlies on Christmas Day

Saturday’s primetime battle on Christmas Day added another chapter to the Golden State Warriors’ budding rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite missing a pair of All-Stars with Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out, the Warriors picked up right where they left off in their 2022 second-round playoff series against the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy