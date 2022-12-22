ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News. The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago. ABC News...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to over 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Accidental fire leaves four people displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy