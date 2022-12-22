Read full article on original website
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.
Fiancée of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas — The fiancée of suspended UT men's basketball coach Chris Beard shared a statement on Friday regarding the alleged domestic violence incident that led to Beard's arrest on Dec. 12. In a statement shared with KVUE's Tony Plohetski, Beard's fiancée, Randi Trew, said Beard did not...
Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News. The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago. ABC News...
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to over 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls....
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to fewer overall calls in Saturday's incident report
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 300 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Saturday, ATCEMS responded to 12 environmental incident response calls and six cold weather shelter transport calls. One of the 315 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
ATCEMS responds to cold weather calls, helps transport people to shelters amid cold snap
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to nearly 360 911 calls in the past 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Thursday, ATCEMS received 17 environmental incident response calls and 28 cold weather shelter transport calls. None of the 359 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
HOME Center in Hays County in need of donations for homeless population
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Homeless Outreach Mitigation Emergency Center (HOME) works together with the unhoused community of Hays County. Its leaders said they need assistance from the public. Hannah Durrace, program director for HOME, said that while they know of at least 170 people experiencing homelessness in the...
Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened
ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
Austin Fire Department responds to apartment fire, two residents displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department braved the cold Friday night to battle a fire. Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex at 8200 Neely Drive, AFD reported around 7:40 p.m. That's in northwest Austin. At 7:10 p.m., AFD tweeted that a fire was showing...
Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
Accidental fire leaves four people displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
