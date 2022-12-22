It’s been several weeks since the Oregon Ducks have been in this position, but with the Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels coming up on Wednesday afternoon, it’s time for Duck fans to get back into game week mode. At long last, we are getting Oregon football once again. While the matchup against the Tar Heels isn’t receiving as much fanfare as it would have had it come on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, watching these two squads square up down in San Diego should provide a lot of entertainment with a pair of elite quarterbacks and high-flying...

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 MINUTES AGO