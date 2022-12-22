Read full article on original website
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Alabama vs. K-State: Sugar Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 12/31
Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans.
8 major questions for Ducks to answer in Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
It’s been several weeks since the Oregon Ducks have been in this position, but with the Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels coming up on Wednesday afternoon, it’s time for Duck fans to get back into game week mode. At long last, we are getting Oregon football once again. While the matchup against the Tar Heels isn’t receiving as much fanfare as it would have had it come on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, watching these two squads square up down in San Diego should provide a lot of entertainment with a pair of elite quarterbacks and high-flying...
Post Christmas assessment: What Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers need to do to moving forward
Here are three things Freeze and his staff need to accomplish as we move into the new year.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Don't Tell Coach DeBoer, But ZTF Missed the Penix Video
The Husky edge rusher, however, learned soon enough his quarterback was coming back.
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Was This The Dunk Of The Year?
Aaron Gordon had a sensational dunk in Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Salisbury's Juke Harris is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Salisbury's Juke Harris, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Harris, a 6-foot-6 junior forward on Surry's boys basketball team, poured in 42 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as the Hornets ...
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
Watch: Eagles lineman pops the 'stache question to QB Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew can go from folk hero to bona fide star if brings the heat -- with or without his signature mustache -- against Dallas while Jalen Hurts nurses his sprained shoulder. Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata hopped in the pool of reporters Thursday to ask the most pertinent question of...
