Read full article on original website
Related
$7,500 tax credit for EVs start in 2023: How will it work?
Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read AJMC® Journal Articles of 2022
In 2022, the articles published in the peer-reviewed The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) explored care management interventions, savings from biosimilars, and much more. In 2022, the articles published in the peer-reviewed The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) explored care management interventions, savings from biosimilars, and...
ajmc.com
Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Promising in CRC, but Long-term Data Needed, Says Dr Kristen Ciombor
Kristen K Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor at Vanderbilt University, explains that results of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in colorectal cancer are promising, but long-term data is still needed. While not yet standard of care, neoadjuvant immunotherapy is showing positive responses in patients with colorectal cancer when using this type of experiemental...
ajmc.com
Dr Hossein Kazemi on Identifying Eligible Patients With MM for De-escalation
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, discusses emerging tools to use to identify patients with multiple myeloma for de-escalating treatment. M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, speaks about emerging tools in patient assessment for de-escalation treatment for individuals with multiple...
Comments / 0