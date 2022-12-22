Read full article on original website
Two Dead In Christmas Crash On NJ Turnpike
A pair of young men were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike early Christmas morning, authorities said. Pedro Morales Roias, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton, were killed when the car they were passengers in tried changing into the lane of a tractor trailer that was trying to pass them on the northbound side in Westampton around 5:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 2 Others Die When Minivan Is Struck in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Del.
Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8...
Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
H2oi Rally Driver From PA Indicted In Crash That Killed 2, Injured 2
A Pennsylvania driver accused of killing two people during the unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood last fall has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide, NJ Advance Media reports. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Delaware was allegedly fleeing another crash when he hit a Honda...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured
UPDATED – 12/25/22 1pm – A crash west of Lewes left thee people dead on Christmas Eve. Delaware State Police say a Land Rover was westbound on Route 9 when a Honda SUV driven by a 42 year old Pennsylvania man that was stopped at the stop sign at Minos Conaway Road pulled into the intersection to turn left and collided with the Land Rover.
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
Cape Gazette
Three die in Lewes crash, one flees scene
Three people died in a Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way chase in Pennsylvania
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street in Gettysburg Borough without any headlights. […]
WGAL
York shooting at West Princess Street
There was a shooting at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue in York city after 11 p.m. Sunday night. It is unknown how many victims there are in this shooting. We are unsure of their conditions currently. No arrests have been made. Stay tuned for more info.
Vineland woman dies after crash with tractor-trailer
A Vineland woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez exited the Cumberland County Mall onto Southwest Boulevard just before 1 p.m., when she was struck by a Freightliner, according to the report. Elizabeth Potter, of Chesapeake, Va., was heading south on the boulevard when she...
Camden County Woman Charged With Leaving Scene Of Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Second Vehicle Sought
A Camden County woman has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Lindenwold, authorities said. Raquel M. Syvertson, 52, of Atco, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy, Jr.
Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting
MIDDLETOWN, DE – The Middletown Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a trailer park. According to police, at 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Village Dr. in the Villagebrook Trailer Park in reference to a shooting in progress. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple residences were struck by gunfire,” police said. No injuries were reported. At this time, police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. If you witnessed the incident or have information connected to this shooting investigation, please contact Det. Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. The post Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGAL
Man dies at Dauphin County prison
Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
