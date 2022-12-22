Read full article on original website
Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donate to ToyDrive
Just days before Christmas, Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donated more than 600 toys to Jersey City’s Julia A. Barnes Elementary School this week. “We wanted to make a difference and put a smile on children’s faced this holiday season,” said Adrienne Austin, Director of Diversity...
The lessons from Andover | Editorial
If states make New Year’s resolutions, ours should pledge to honor the memories of the 9,000 souls lost to Covid in our nursing homes and promise the residents of New Jersey’s long-term care facilities -- our seniors, our veterans, our disabled, our parents – that we will never again tolerate the same appalling guardianship from some reckless and greedy operators.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
New Jersey Globe
Wilson named general counsel at University Hospital
McKenzie Wilson, a former top aide to Gov. Phil Murphy, has been named general counsel of University Hospital in Newark. Wilson had worked in Murphy’s Office of the Chief Counsel from 2018 until departure fourteen months ago to join one of the state’s top law firms, Lowenstein Sandler. She became deputy chief counsel in October 2020 when Matt Platkin, now the attorney general, left to go to Lowenstein and was replaced by Parimal Garg.
NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center
TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Keeping up with North Hudson 2023 political races is a dizzying task
We’re still months from the next round of municipal elections in Hudson County, but keeping track of who’s running for what, particularly in the northern half of the county, may leave politicos’ notebooks looking like a calculus equation. There’s a retiring congressman running for mayor, a nudged-out...
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Dr. Eli Joseph Redefines Academic Comeback from Rejected PhD Applicant to Impactful Professor
On Sunday, Dec. 11, the New York University School of Professional Studies conducted a University Commencement ceremony for the Summer and Fall Class of 2022 graduates at the NYU Skirball Center. Dr. Eli Joseph, an instructor in the Business and Systems Department, attended the commencement ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments...
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says
A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
rew-online.com
Blackstone 360 Introduces New Luxury Rentals at Indigo 141 in East Orange, NJ
Blackstone 360 (B360) is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, NJ, receiving TCO this month for a second residential tower at the property that meaningfully responds to resident needs and lifestyles. The newly-built, 7-story tower offers a boutique collection of 70 well-appointed studios...
Mayor Eric Adams visits police officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve
Mayor Eric Adams took some time on Christmas Eve to visit a police officer who was stabbed in the Bronx.
theobserver.com
Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?
At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
Op-Ed: Mayor Baraka outlines Newark’s plan to end homelessness in the city
The problem indicates ‘a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others’. On Jan. 25, 2022, there were 1,695 residents without addresses counted in Newark, as part of a federally required point-in-time (PIT) census. This is around 20% of New Jersey’s total. More than one-third of these residents were experiencing prolonged homelessness and/or chronic medical conditions. There were 134 individuals who remained unsheltered, and while that number may seem low compared to the total, it is still unacceptable. Unfortunately, those who remain unsheltered are the most vulnerable. Failure to provide our residents with opportunities to move into permanent housing shows a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others.
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Authorities investigating fatal Jersey City shooting near Communipaw & Crescent Avenues
Authorities are investigating a fatal Jersey City shooting near Communipaw and Crescent Avenues that occurred last night, the 13th murder of the year in Jersey City. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted around 8:11 p.m. on Christmas.
omahanews.net
Former NYU finance director charged with fraud worth $3.4 million
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Cindy Tappe, former New York University finance director, has been indicted for allegedly defrauding the university by diverting some $3.4 million allocated to funding minority and women-owned businesses into her own fake business. Tappe is accused of diverting the money into bank accounts via two...
For 29th year, families pack gym in Paterson for annual toy giveaway
PATERSON, N.J. -- There was a special holiday delivery this Christmas Eve in New Jersey where families packed a gym in Paterson for an annual toy giveaway and party. It was the 29th year of the event being hosted by the New Jersey Community Development Corporation. Mayor Andre Sayegh said it's key to helping the community. "The demand is so high in Paterson, such a need for toys. Inflation is playing a role, so encourage that we could give out thousands of free gifts to Paterson residents," said Sayegh. Organizers said they were able to give out toys to more than 1,000 families.
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
