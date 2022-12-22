Argaret A. âPegâ or âGrannyâ Hippensteel, 87 of Buchanan Valley, left for Heaven on Thursday, December 22, 2022 two days before her 88th birthday. Born December 24, 1934 in Buchanan Valley, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul & Hazel (Riegel) Kimple. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George J. âHippâ Hippensteel, Sr. Peg was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sister. The last three years she was blessed with so many wonderful caregivers at The Gardens of Gettysburg. Peg is survived by a daughter, Cathy Fournier, a grandson, Travis Parr and his children Brody and Gracie, a granddaughter, Manda Parr and her children Kurtis and Bailey, a sister, Helen Sharrah and a brother, Robert Kimple, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, Celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Dementia Society of America, 188 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

ORRTANNA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO