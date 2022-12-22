ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
ACAC displays artwork by Larry Brogan, Elsie Shackleton, and Al Oussoren

The Adams County Arts Council, 125 South Washington Street, will be celebrating the opening First Friday reception of exhibitions by Bermudian Springs High School, Littlestown High School, and Alloway Creek Elementary School student work, Larry Brogan, Al Oussoren, and Elsie Shackleton on Friday, January 6, 5-7:00 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
Obituary: Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz

Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz, 87, died December 18, 2022 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Ann was born in her familyâs home in Gettysburg and was the daughter of Dr. Robert Fortenbaugh and Lena Schweinberger Fortenbaugh.
Obituary: Margaret A. ‘Peg’ Hippensteel

Argaret A. âPegâ or âGrannyâ Hippensteel, 87 of Buchanan Valley, left for Heaven on Thursday, December 22, 2022 two days before her 88th birthday. Born December 24, 1934 in Buchanan Valley, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul & Hazel (Riegel) Kimple. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George J. âHippâ Hippensteel, Sr. Peg was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sister. The last three years she was blessed with so many wonderful caregivers at The Gardens of Gettysburg. Peg is survived by a daughter, Cathy Fournier, a grandson, Travis Parr and his children Brody and Gracie, a granddaughter, Manda Parr and her children Kurtis and Bailey, a sister, Helen Sharrah and a brother, Robert Kimple, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, Celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Dementia Society of America, 188 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
'A Christmas Smile' event brings Christmas joy to York

People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event.
Franklin County Fire Chief’s Association Received Impact Grant

Chambersburg, Pa. December 7th, 2022 – Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association received a. $100,000.00 grant through the Franklin County IMPACT! Grant Program. With this funding, the Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association will be able to complete the first step in the upgrade of the Franklin County Public Safety Training Center, which encompasses improving the water supply availability to enhance the capabilities of firefighting training at the facility.
Gordon Lambert Of Baltimore Dies, 36

A community is mourning the loss of a Baltimore father who passed away shortly before the holidays, according to an obituary. Baltimore native Gordon D. Lambert, Jr., 36, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12. He leaves behind his two children, Sean and Micaila, a sister, parents, and many other family members and friends, the obituary continues.
Obituary: Carol L. Zeigler

Carol L. (Reindollar) Zeigler, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence.
Obituary: Margaret Jean Bair

Margaret âJeanâ Bair, age 76 of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Obituary: Joan E. Trostle

Joan E. Trostle, age 90, New Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Crosskeys Brethren Home in New Oxford.
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust.

