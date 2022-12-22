Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
Slideshow: Low temps don’t stop Santa runners
Christmas is centered on traditions, so the thermometer reading 6 degrees at 8 a.m. on Dec. 24 could not stop dozens of people from gathering at the Gettysburg Area Middle School for the town’s annual Santa Run. The run, organized by local resident Jen Daniels, is designed to bring...
ACAC displays artwork by Larry Brogan, Elsie Shackleton, and Al Oussoren
The Adams County Arts Council, 125 South Washington Street, will be celebrating the opening First Friday reception of exhibitions by Bermudian Springs High School, Littlestown High School, and Alloway Creek Elementary School student work, Larry Brogan, Al Oussoren, and Elsie Shackleton on Friday, January 6, 5-7:00 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
Obituary: Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz
Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz, 87, died December 18, 2022 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Ann was born in her familyâs home in Gettysburg and was the daughter of Dr. Robert Fortenbaugh and Lena Schweinberger Fortenbaugh. This obituary was originally published here. Tell your friends. We'd...
Obituary: Margaret A. ‘Peg’ Hippensteel
Argaret A. âPegâ or âGrannyâ Hippensteel, 87 of Buchanan Valley, left for Heaven on Thursday, December 22, 2022 two days before her 88th birthday. Born December 24, 1934 in Buchanan Valley, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul & Hazel (Riegel) Kimple. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George J. âHippâ Hippensteel, Sr. Peg was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sister. The last three years she was blessed with so many wonderful caregivers at The Gardens of Gettysburg. Peg is survived by a daughter, Cathy Fournier, a grandson, Travis Parr and his children Brody and Gracie, a granddaughter, Manda Parr and her children Kurtis and Bailey, a sister, Helen Sharrah and a brother, Robert Kimple, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, Celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Dementia Society of America, 188 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
abc27.com
Military mother receives special homecoming at Milton Hershey School
HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — There was a special homecoming for a military mom in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 22. Masallah Sema, a mother of four, came home from her tour of the middle east to surprise her kids before Christmas at the Milton Hershey School. You can see photos...
pahomepage.com
'A Christmas Smile' event brings Christmas joy to York
People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event. ‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to …. People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County...
Franklin County Fire Chief’s Association Received Impact Grant
Chambersburg, Pa. December 7th, 2022 – Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association received a. $100,000.00 grant through the Franklin County IMPACT! Grant Program. With this funding, the Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association will be able to complete the first step in the upgrade of the Franklin County Public Safety Training Center, which encompasses improving the water supply availability to enhance the capabilities of firefighting training at the facility.
Gordon Lambert Of Baltimore Dies, 36
A community is mourning the loss of a Baltimore father who passed away shortly before the holidays, according to an obituary. Baltimore native Gordon D. Lambert, Jr., 36, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12. He leaves behind his two children, Sean and Micaila, a sister, parents, and many other family members and friends, the obituary continues.
WTOP
Potential cases of canine flu has DC-area veterinary offices sounding the alarm
Suspected cases of canine flu appear to be on the rise in the D.C. region. The illness is so prevalent and severe that veterinarians are telling dog owners to keep pets away from other dogs at places such as dog parks, doggy day cares and boarding facilities. “It’s not uncommon...
Obituary: Carol L. Zeigler
Carol L. (Reindollar) Zeigler, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence. She was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Margaret Jean Bair
Margaret âJeanâ Bair, age 76 of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born Novemb…. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
abc27.com
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
abc27.com
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
Cumberland County bookstore, home to several cats, celebrates 25th anniversary
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — An Enola furniture-store-turned-bookstore is celebrating a milestone anniversary. With new and used books and community events — and cats — Cupboard Maker Books has become a local favorite. The bookstore is home to three resident cats as well as kitties that are available for adoption through Castaway Critters. “Come and visit […]
Obituary: Joan E. Trostle
Joan E. Trostle, age 90, New Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Crosskeys Brethren Home in New Oxford…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
