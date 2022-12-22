Read full article on original website
Polar bear cub wandering North Slope oil field is captured and sent to Alaska Zoo in Anchorage
A male polar bear cub rests in quarantine at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The cub was wandering alone in the Prudhoe Bay oil field, where it was first spotted in late November. For its own welfare and for the safety of the people working in the area, the animal was moved to the zoo, and will not return to the wild. (Photo by the Alaska Zoo/Provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?
Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Extreme winds blast Alaska, whipping up problems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whipping winds blasted across the Matanuska Valley and the Wasilla and Palmer area, with winds up to 80 mph in spots, the Wasilla airport seeing 73 mph. Residents were asked to stay indoors and off the roads if at all possible. Winds should subside by Saturday evening.
Extreme winds shut-in Mat-Su residents
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
Delay on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion ends
Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky
Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video. The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast...
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired
Falling fireball seen from Anchorage
A home security camera captured video of a fireball streaking across the sky over Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Ursid meteor shower, which is visible in the Northern Hemisphere from Dec. 13-24, peaks on Dec. 22, according to the American Meteor Society. (Source Video Courtesy of Brian Brettschneider via Storyful)
Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Ukrainian refugee family in Anchorage has been blessed with what could be considered a Christmas Miracle. When Svitlana and Vitalii Mykhailvov flew to Anchorage Thursday morning to see their four adult children, spouses and numerous grandchildren, it was the first time they’d been together since fleeing Ukraine and the war.
Ways to celebrate winter solstice in Anchorage
Wednesday is winter solstice, the shortest day of the year – an event of special significance to Alaskans, which will be marked by several events across Anchorage. The solstice is set to occur at 12:47 p.m. Alaska time. It’s the moment when the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, formally marking the first day of winter.
Bean's Café passes out meals to those in need
On The Slopes: Hunter Eid qualifies for World University Games, along with 6 UAA teammates
UAA’s Hunter Eid of Anchorage has been selected to represent Team USA on one of the sport’s highest stages. The lifelong alpine skier and South High grad is slated to compete next month at the Winter World University Games, held in Lake Placid, New York. Eid will be...
Strong winds from weekend continue into Monday morning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads remain dangerous, and power outages persist into Sunday evening in parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska and Susitna valleys. 2:03 p.m. Sunday - Winter weather advisories continue into work week. Strong winds are expected to continue in the Matanuska Valley in Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, and...
Cold continues over mainland, snow heads to Panhandle
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some Alaska residents are celebrating the winter solstice and the return of increasing amounts of daylight, the deep cold continues over Interior Alaska mid-week. The Interior will see lows drop to the 50s below at Fort Yukon and then range from the teens to 40s...
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
Strong Winds Cause Power Outages On Central Peninsula
Homer Electric Association is responding to close to 30 power outages effecting over 1,900 members in the Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Kasilof and Nikiski areas, due to strong winds. HEA Linemen report that there are places where trees are falling into the line, as fast as they are cutting them off...
