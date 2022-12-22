ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap

Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side dominates Newark Vocational: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Sutan Fitzpatrick scored 26 points to lead Newark East Side to a 70-41 victory over Newark Vocational in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Newark East Side (3-2) enjoyed an offensive surge in the first quarter, taking a 25-12 lead. Its advantage would grow to 15 points by halftime, which allowed them to cruise to victory.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says

Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately

Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand

Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Route 23 North reopens

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed for more than 12 hours Friday, Dec. 23 because of an accident that resulted in downed utility wires. The road reopened about 11 p.m. Friday, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. The first alerts about...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police

MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
