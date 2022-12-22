Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap
Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Dec. 26
Boys Ice Hockey: Gov. Livingston vs Westfield — Can’t-Miss Games, Dec. 26-30 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Newark East Side dominates Newark Vocational: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Sutan Fitzpatrick scored 26 points to lead Newark East Side to a 70-41 victory over Newark Vocational in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Newark East Side (3-2) enjoyed an offensive surge in the first quarter, taking a 25-12 lead. Its advantage would grow to 15 points by halftime, which allowed them to cruise to victory.
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
Shabazz defeats Arts: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Keyona Bailey scored 13 points and Ty’Naijah Saxton tallied eight steals to lead Shabazz to a 27-13 victory over Arts in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Shabazz (1-3) wins its first game of the season after losing to Barringer, Irvington, and Montclair to open...
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says
Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
Wrestling: No. 9 SPP defeats No. 4 CBA at Faith Christian Academy (PA) tri meet
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, wrestled No. 4 Christian Brothers and won 31-26 at a tri meet at Faith Christian Academy (PA) in Quakertown. It was supposed to be a quad, but Wyoming Area (PA) chose not to travel due to the threat of inclement weather.
Kevin Willard rips Big Ten scheduling, says it’s responsible for conference’s national championship drought
Kevin Willard has never been shy about criticizing schedules. Two years ago at Seton Hall, he said he never intended for his non-conference schedule “to be that hard.”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately
Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
Keeping up with North Hudson 2023 political races is a dizzying task
We’re still months from the next round of municipal elections in Hudson County, but keeping track of who’s running for what, particularly in the northern half of the county, may leave politicos’ notebooks looking like a calculus equation. There’s a retiring congressman running for mayor, a nudged-out...
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand
Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
spartaindependent.com
Route 23 North reopens
Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed for more than 12 hours Friday, Dec. 23 because of an accident that resulted in downed utility wires. The road reopened about 11 p.m. Friday, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. The first alerts about...
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0