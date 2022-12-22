ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

ABC10

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County

At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
yaktrinews.com

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
National Weather Force

Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains

Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29

Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Increasing numbers of monarch butterflies spotted in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been counted at overwintering sites in California, according to the Xerces Society's Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. The conservation organization says this number of monarch butterflies hasn't been seen since the fall of 2000. In 2020, only about 2,000 butterflies...
CALIFORNIA STATE

