SFGate
'Living here isn't easy to begin with.' How an earthquake brought people together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I woke Tuesday morning to a phone call from my editor before 8 a.m. — earlier than usual — with the kind of assignment you can't plan for. There had been an earthquake. A big one. Could I drive five hours north from my home in Sacramento to Humboldt County? Now?
krcrtv.com
SFGate
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
ksro.com
Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County
At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
Winter storms to create dangerous travel for Northern California ahead of the New Year
CALIFORNIA, USA — Two winter storms are forecast to hit California this week, disrupting any sense of a peaceful ride for travelers the rest of the year. The busy holiday week starts off with a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the valley Monday through 11 a.m. Visibility will be less than a quarter mile at times.
kymkemp.com
Community Christmas Event Planned for Rio Dell After Tuesday’s Earthquake Leaves Widespread Damage
Eel River Valley residents impacted by the December 20 earthquake are invited to a community Christmas gathering at the Rio Dell Fire Hall on Friday, December 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. The Christmas gathering will include a Toys for Tots distribution for local children, a visit with Santa...
yaktrinews.com
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
kymkemp.com
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains
Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
SFGate
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
calcoastnews.com
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
KSBW.com
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Sheriff Declares Local Emergency Related to 6.4M Earthquake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a Local Emergency as a result of today’s 6.4M earthquake and widespread damages sustained throughout Humboldt County. The declaration allows for the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs and...
