Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
Official OnePlus 11 renders & lifestyle images appear
OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 11’s initial launch will take place on January 4. We also know that the global launch will happen on February 7. That being said, a ton of seemingly-official OnePlus 11 images just appeared, including both regular renders and lifestyle images. Live images also surfaced, but those turned out to be fake, so we won’t be sharing them.
Get in shape with $70 off the Fitbit Versa 4
Amazon has discounted the Fitbit Versa 4 fitness tracker, bringing it down to just $159. That’s going to save you $70 off of its regular price. That’s just $10 shy of its all-time low, which we last saw for Black Friday. The Fitbit Versa 4 was announced not...
Initial OnePlus 11 launch scheduled for January 4
OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7. Well, the company has just announced the initial OnePlus 11 launch event. It will take place on January 4, in China. Initial OnePlus 11 launch will take place on January 4. That is the same thing OnePlus...
How to change the font size in Android
Being able to properly read the text that’s on your screen is extremely important, especially if you have trouble seeing. Our phones come with a standard font size applied out of the box, but that might now always be the best. So, this is why you might want to know how to change the font size on your Android phone.
Twitter details new Blue features: priority replies, longer videos & more
Twitter relaunched the revamped Twitter Blue service last week after a one-month pause. The company has now updated an official support page detailing the additional features that Blue subscribers get. The social network behemoth recently launched Twitter Blue for Business. The verification tick has been the most talked-about perk of...
Android 13 is coming to the LG Velvet
Korean tech giant LG, unfortunately, shut down its smartphone division last year. The tech world definitely felt that, but it doesn’t mean that the company is finished with phones altogether. According to 9To5Google, the LG Velvet is slated to get Android 13 next year. The LG Velvet was one...
Quora launches Poe for talking to AI chatbots like ChatGPT
The Q&A website Quora has launched a platform called Poe that allows users to talk to AI chatbots and get instant answers. The Poe stands for “Platform for Open Exploration,” and it’s invite-only for iOS users. A Quora spokesperson told TechCrunch Poe is “designed to be a...
