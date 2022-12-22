Read full article on original website
Hybrid Or Electric Power: Toyota's Dilemma
Toyota is the world's largest automobile manufacturer by production and sales. Thanks to its commitment to quality and the efficiency of its factories around the world, this Japanese manufacturer is known in every single country. It has a strong presence on five continents through manufacturing factories and design centers. Much...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Uses V2L Capability To Power Remote Reindeer Farm
Hyundai has found an interesting way to promote the Ioniq 5's Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology: powering a reindeer farm in Norway's Arctic region. Located in the remote and freezing wilderness outside of Tromsø, deep inside Norway's Arctic Circle, the reindeer farm was powered for three days—but not continuously—by the Ioniq 5, which also supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cozy dinner.
Electric Cars: 2022 Year In Review, Plus 2023 Predictions
What is one trend in the automotive space that really took off this year? Why?. Stacy Noblet’s prediction about Fleet EV adoption really hit. Autonomy, Hertz, Spring Free, Inspiration, Enterprise, etc. (Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022) Did the industry anticipate that happening? Why or why not?. Stacy Noblet,...
Tesla Model Y Broke The Best Selling Car Record From 1969 In Norway
The Tesla Model Y has just smashed a huge sales record in Norway, reaching a volume unheard of since 1969. According to the official data, so far this year, nearly 17,000 new Tesla Model Y were registered in the country (16,921 as of December 23). That's the highest number of...
Tesla Model 3 Tows 15,000-Pound Tiny Home Even Though It Shouldn’t
The Tesla Model 3 has a maximum towing capacity of 2,200 pounds (almost 1,000 kilograms), making it suitable for towing an average-sized camper trailer or a trailer carrying a small boat or a pair of motorcycles—you get the point. What the Tesla Model 3 wasn't designed to tow is...
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
BYD Atto 3 Positively Surprises In Range Test
The BYD Atto 3, a C-segment crossover/SUV, which in China is known as the BYD Yuan Plus, is one of the hottest BEVs on the market right now. In November, it noted nearly 30,000 sales. It's already available in several countries, including Australia, and soon is expected to be sold...
Elon Musk Goes Live On Twitter, Says He Is Not MIA At Tesla
Elon Musk seems to be even more active on Twitter after he bought the social media platform in October, even though users voted in a poll he created in favor of him stepping down as its CEO, which he announced he was going to do. Furthermore, one of Tesla’s biggest individual shareholders recently said that Elon was not really present as Tesla CEO and also asked that he step down and be replaced.
Report: Tesla Suspends Production In Shanghai
As rumored earlier this month, the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China has suspended production before the end of the year. Reuters reports that the production was paused on Saturday, which is slightly ahead of the previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December (December 25-January 1). The article is based on Reuters' unofficial sources - "an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter."
Tesla Stock Has Worst Year Ever, Is Down Almost 70 Percent YTD
Tesla stock (TSLA) has seen a dramatic drop this year, losing almost 70 percent through December 22 year to date. This means TSLA is on pace for a record annual decline that will see it erase about $626 billion of shareholder value, according to Bloomberg. A year ago, Tesla shares reached a record high, pushing the company's valuation to more than $1 trillion for the first time.
Tesla Owners Get New Holiday Gift: Free Enhanced Autopilot Trial
Aside from dropping the price of its vehicles even further, or perhaps offering discounts on the Model S and Model X, it doesn't seem there's much more Tesla can do to entice people to buy before 2022 comes to an end. However, it's certainly trying, with yet another holiday bonus: complimentary Enhanced Autopilot for 30 days.
IKEA Is Now Using Cargo E-Bikes For Last-Mile Delivery
With more than 460 stores in 63 countries all across the world, IKEA is a brand that needs no introduction. Made famous by its flat-pack furniture, IKEA's products are a favorite among hipsters, thrifty, and practical minds alike. That being said, IKEA is testing a new delivery scheme with a focus on sustainability by shipping orders via a solar-powered electric cargo bike.
