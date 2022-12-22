Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over Diamond Hit 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch has reportedly been hit with a copyright lawsuit over his hit single “The Box.”. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Compton rapper, along with the song’s producer 30 Roc and his label Atlantic Records, are being sued by soul singer Greg Perry. Perry, who...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
‘Braxton Family Values’ Star Towanda’s Bankruptcy Thrown Out After Creditor Accuses Her Of Hiding Income
A federal court judge has dismissed Braxton Family Values star Towanda Braxton’s bankruptcy and left the reality star to fight off creditors on her own — after the star was accused of failing to report income as part of the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a federal court judge has denied Braxton a discharge of her debt and closed the case. The decision came after a creditor accused Braxton of fraud. In 2019, Braxton filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy listing $277,650 in assets and $547,056.39 in liabilities. She said her monthly income was $4,692 but...
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Upworthy
Man throws drink at pregnant fast-food worker, customer steps in to help her in best way possible
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Feroza Syed was approaching the drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant in suburban Atlanta when she a man throw a large drink at a woman working there. Feroza Syed was shocked and rushed to her side. The man had apparently thrown a drink at the woman because he didn't want ice in his drink. Bryanna, who was six months pregnant, was soaked and choking back tears. Feroza Syed let the man know what she thought of him. "Y’all know I was screaming! You a rude MF! What the f*#%!!! That was a big a$$ man and one day my lil ass is gonna get pulled together right quick. I need to be better but when I see rude unnecessary shit like that I just go awf," she wrote. Syed gave a $20 tip and offered to call the cops on the man for her.
'Vulgar, Tasteless And Rude': Cardi B Fights Blogger Tasha K’s Attempt To Have $4 Million Judgment Thrown Out
Cardi B has demanded the $3.8 million judgment she was awarded against blogger Tasha K NOT be overturned, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi and her legal team have laid out their argument on why Tasha’s appeal should be denied. As we previously reported, earlier this year, Cardi was awarded millions after a Georgia jury found Tasha liable for defamation.The Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading vicious lies about her online. In court, Cardi told the judge that the blogger posted videos accusing her of having an STD, having worked as an escort in...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
HipHopDX.com
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
Sam Bankman-Fried Quietly Stammers, Moves Lips When Asked if He Knew FTX Funds Were Being Illegally Moved to Alameda (Video)
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, flailed on “Good Morning America” when asked if he knew that funds were illegally transferred to his trading firm Alameda Research. During a two-hour sitdown interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday, George Stephanopoulos asked...
Man Demands New Car, House With Pool, and More After His Girlfriend Wins the Lottery
Purchasing a single ticket for a 6-number lottery drawing gives you a one in 13,983,816 chance of winning. While this makes it seem nearly impossible, someone has to win, and the woman in this story did.
Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet
Singer Michael Jackson owned lots of cars, but this one is the one he owned the longest. The post Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
