Mechanicsburg, PA

abc27 News

York-Adams League Basketball Season Schedules

York, Pa. (WHTM) — Below is a complete list of York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys and girls basketball season schedules, in alphabetical order. Bermudian Springs Biglerville Central York Dallastown Delone Catholic Dover Eastern York Fairfield Hanover Kennard-Dale Littlestown New Oxford Northeastern Red Lion South Western Spring Grove Susquehannock West York York High York Catholic York […]
YORK, PA
Cape Gazette

Cape boys’ basketball smashes Red Lion

The Cape Henlopen boys’ basketball team secured its best four-game start since 2018-19 with a 75-40 thrashing of Red Lion Christian Dec. 22 in Lewes. Trey Leggins scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the first half for Cape (3-1, 2-1 Henlopen North). The senior wing hyped up the crowd with a two-handed breakaway dunk – the first slam of his career – a minute into the game. Senior guard Drew Zimmerman (14 points), junior guard Tyrone Tolson (13 points, four assists), and sophomore guard Jayden Dukes (11 points) joined Leggins in double figures.
LEWES, DE
abc27.com

Dauphin County Buffalo Wild Wings closing for good

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Buffalo Wild Wings at the Colonial Park Mall is officially closing its doors. According to an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, today will be their last operational day before closing its doors at the end of tonight, on Dec. 23, 2022. Currently,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Free parking issued in Harrisburg during holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — As a Christmas present to residents, The City of Harrisburg is allowing free parking on all metered streets. The initiative will be in place until Tuesday, Dec. 27. During this time, the city says that no tickets will be issued but that meter enforcement will...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Body found in Harrisburg park: reports

Harrisburg police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Sunken Garden, according to news reports. ABC 27 reported that a drone was deployed as officers at the scene collected evidence Thursday. It’s unclear who the woman is, or how she died. PennLive was not immediately able...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Flooding shuts down two roads in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
YORK COUNTY, PA

