Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
York-Adams League Basketball Season Schedules
York, Pa. (WHTM) — Below is a complete list of York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys and girls basketball season schedules, in alphabetical order. Bermudian Springs Biglerville Central York Dallastown Delone Catholic Dover Eastern York Fairfield Hanover Kennard-Dale Littlestown New Oxford Northeastern Red Lion South Western Spring Grove Susquehannock West York York High York Catholic York […]
Cape Gazette
Cape boys’ basketball smashes Red Lion
The Cape Henlopen boys’ basketball team secured its best four-game start since 2018-19 with a 75-40 thrashing of Red Lion Christian Dec. 22 in Lewes. Trey Leggins scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the first half for Cape (3-1, 2-1 Henlopen North). The senior wing hyped up the crowd with a two-handed breakaway dunk – the first slam of his career – a minute into the game. Senior guard Drew Zimmerman (14 points), junior guard Tyrone Tolson (13 points, four assists), and sophomore guard Jayden Dukes (11 points) joined Leggins in double figures.
Susquenita boys’ basketball continue on downward spiral; Neiswender tries to save it
Susquenita is still looking for adjustments. After a tough 78-48 loss against Millersburg this week, the Blackhawks are in search of anything that will help pull them out of this dark tunnel. Susquenita simply couldn’t stop Millersburg and allowed scoring margins that were too wide for the Blackhawks to recover...
abc27.com
Military mother receives special homecoming at Milton Hershey School
HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — There was a special homecoming for a military mom in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 22. Masallah Sema, a mother of four, came home from her tour of the middle east to surprise her kids before Christmas at the Milton Hershey School. You can see photos...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Buffalo Wild Wings closing for good
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Buffalo Wild Wings at the Colonial Park Mall is officially closing its doors. According to an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, today will be their last operational day before closing its doors at the end of tonight, on Dec. 23, 2022. Currently,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
local21news.com
Free parking issued in Harrisburg during holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — As a Christmas present to residents, The City of Harrisburg is allowing free parking on all metered streets. The initiative will be in place until Tuesday, Dec. 27. During this time, the city says that no tickets will be issued but that meter enforcement will...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Exactly where I belong’: New lawmakers from Allegheny County enter Harrisburg storm
Left to right: Reps. Andrew Kuzma, La’Tasha Mayes, Mandy Steele and Arvind Venkat. (Photo illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource) The county’s new representation reflects some of the issues that defined the 2022 elections: abortion access, public health and climate. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. 2022 was a momentous year for...
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Body found in Harrisburg park: reports
Harrisburg police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Sunken Garden, according to news reports. ABC 27 reported that a drone was deployed as officers at the scene collected evidence Thursday. It’s unclear who the woman is, or how she died. PennLive was not immediately able...
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
WGAL
Flooding shuts down two roads in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
WGAL
UPDATE: All lanes open after crash shuts down northbound I-81 in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open after a vehicle crash shut down a portion of I-81. A stretch of Interstate 81 is shut down in Schuylkill County. The northbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 107: US 209, Tremont/Tower City and Exit 112, Pa. 25/Hegins.
