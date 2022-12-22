ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

US stocks sink over worries about higher interest rates

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41W46H_0jrfyHbP00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is falling sharply Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates.

Usually good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when worries about a potential recession are high. But the reports showing employers laid off fewer workers than expected last week and that the economy grew more during the third quarter than expected, suggested the Federal Reserve may indeed need to crank rates higher and hold them there for longer to kill off inflation, as it's suggested.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5% as of 12:37 p.m. Eastern and slipped back into the red for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 636 points, or 1.9%, to 32,880 and the Nasdaq fell 3.3%.

Technology companies had some of the biggest losses. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 5% after giving investors a weak financial forecast as it faces a drop in demand. The tech sector has also been among the hardest hit from higher interest rates, which make already high-priced tech stocks seem too pricey.

Used car seller CarMax sank 6.6% after reporting results for its latest quarter that came in far below what analysts were expecting. Car dealers are among the many retailers feeling the squeeze from inflation and consumers shifting spending to cope with high prices.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, held steady at 3.67% from late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury held steady at 4.22%.

Trading had been volatile throughout the week as investors grapple with the Fed's resolve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation, along with the risk of a potential recession in 2023.

The latest update from the government shows that the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The growth during the third quarter follows a contraction during the first half of the year.

The solid economic update follows a surprisingly strong consumer confidence report on Wednesday. The overall updates remain mixed, though. Last week, the government reported that retail sales fell in November as inflation squeezed consumers. Inflation has been easing, at a relatively slow pace and not enough to convince the Fed to ease off the brakes in its policy to slow the economy.

Investors will get another update on consumer spending and inflation Friday when the government releases the personal consumption expenditure price index for November. The report is monitored by the Fed as a barometer of inflation. Economists expect the report to show that inflation continued cooling in November.

The fight against inflation has prompted the Fed to raise its key lending rate, the federal funds rate, to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.

—-

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
123K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy