Morgantown, West Virginia – Kole Taylor has committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers on Christmas Day!. Taylor, a recent LSU transfer, made the announcement on his social media account moments ago. Taylor is a 6’7 250 pound tight end from Grand Junction, Colorado, who recently decided to leave the LSU football program and enter the transfer portal. Taylor then visited Morgantown and has been in contact with Oklahoma State, Oregon State, among several other programs around the country, but West Virginia has made finding a pass-catching tight end a real priority this offseason and Kole Taylor is certainly that!.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO