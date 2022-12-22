One-on-one - The song by Daryl Hall and John Oates, a couple of Temple guys, contains lots of basketball references ... or maybe it's a love song or a narcissistic bedtime lullaby? In my sportswriting world, one-on-one involves sitting down with an athlete and sharing stories as I develop an athletic/academic biography of 150 words to go with a fresh headshot photo that will be featured in a Cape Gazette Friday lineup of four athletes. My interview technique is conversational, as I’m prone to go off-road sharing my own experiences as a player or coach or longtime tracker of athletes over the last 40 years. There are always repeat performers, but I do my best to highlight the depth and breadth of talented athletes “crossing my face,” as we linemen for life like to say. On Monday, I visited Cape. My focus was boys’ track. I visited with Liam O’Donnell, distance runner; Billy Cerf, hurdler and high jumper; Bailey Fletcher, pole vaulter and summer sailor; and Nate Horn, football player and shot putter. All four athletes are honors students. They were all relaxed and conversational, and all had the elusive trait of attentive listening and reacting with smiles. Bailey commented, “Now that's a funny story” after hearing about former Cape vaulter Bill Zimmerman snapping his pole in three pieces as he went to clear 15 feet back in 1983.

