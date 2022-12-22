Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sharing stories in coastal Sussex is a cultural pastime
One-on-one - The song by Daryl Hall and John Oates, a couple of Temple guys, contains lots of basketball references ... or maybe it's a love song or a narcissistic bedtime lullaby? In my sportswriting world, one-on-one involves sitting down with an athlete and sharing stories as I develop an athletic/academic biography of 150 words to go with a fresh headshot photo that will be featured in a Cape Gazette Friday lineup of four athletes. My interview technique is conversational, as I’m prone to go off-road sharing my own experiences as a player or coach or longtime tracker of athletes over the last 40 years. There are always repeat performers, but I do my best to highlight the depth and breadth of talented athletes “crossing my face,” as we linemen for life like to say. On Monday, I visited Cape. My focus was boys’ track. I visited with Liam O’Donnell, distance runner; Billy Cerf, hurdler and high jumper; Bailey Fletcher, pole vaulter and summer sailor; and Nate Horn, football player and shot putter. All four athletes are honors students. They were all relaxed and conversational, and all had the elusive trait of attentive listening and reacting with smiles. Bailey commented, “Now that's a funny story” after hearing about former Cape vaulter Bill Zimmerman snapping his pole in three pieces as he went to clear 15 feet back in 1983.
Cape Gazette
Lord Baltimore Lions announce dining out raffle winner
Lord Baltimore Lions Club President Janet Bauer announced the winner of its Seven Nights Out Fundraiser raffle is Janice Tunnell of Dagsboro. Lions Project Chair Thrynn Kirby pulled the winning entry from the hundreds of tickets entered during the six-month-long fundraiser. Tunnell will receive seven gift certificates for dining in a number of popular area restaurants.
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's Paradise
While this historic small town draws plenty of visitors for its beautiful tree-lined streets and Victorian town center, it is also home to a thriving dining scene. Berlin is located on the eastern coast in Worcester County about 10 minutes from the Delaware border.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
Cape Gazette
Santa goes to court in Miracle on the Circle
Kris Kringle went on trial at the Sussex County Courthouse Dec. 13, to see if he was indeed the real Santa Claus. The holiday reenactment of “Miracle on 34th Street” was performed for more than 300 Sussex County elementary school students. Santa, aka Family Court Judge James McGiffin, played the lead role in the performances. Retired Judge Jane Brady reprised her role as the defense attorney. Other officials participating in the performance include lawyer Rob Gibbs, lawyer Bliss Soucek, Superior Court Judge Craig Karsintz and his wife Kathi, and Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan.
talbotspy.org
Easton Police and Talbot County Sheriffs Join Forces for ‘Shop With a Cop’
On December 17 the Talbot Optimist Club held its annual Shop With a Cop program. The Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department came together to take 21 children on a shopping spree for the holidays. Thanks to the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department for their ongoing support, and to the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, WalMart, as well as generous donations throughout the county that help make this program possible.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured
UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.
Cape Gazette
41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
WBOC
Caroline County Corrections Officer Killed in Car Accident
The Caroline County Department of Corrections announced Friday morning that Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson died in a motor vehicle accident on his way to work. “Words do not seem adequate to express our sorrow at the loss of Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson, our hearts and prayers go out to Robert’s family for their loss and sacrifice,” said Warden, Charles Scott.
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
WBOC
Difficult Roads in Crisfield Thanks to Flooding
After high tide rolled around, the roads in Crisfield became an absolute mess. However, with Christmas weekend just a few hours away, people in town took this latest round of flooding in stride.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted, sentenced on firearm charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man will spend nearly a decade behind bars after being convicted on firearm charges. Dashawn Rivers was convicted by a jury of firearm possession with a felony conviction, loaded handgun on person, and other related charges last week. He was subsequently sentenced to eight years behind bars, of which five years is a mandatory minimum sentence.
Cape Gazette
Three die in Lewes crash, one flees scene
Three people died in a Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
shoredailynews.com
Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday
Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
WGMD Radio
A Little White Stuff Near Ellendale, DelDOT on the Roads
Some snow and sleet is falling in northern Sussex County as well as in Kent and New Castle Counties. DelDOT plows are out working on the roads to keep them safe for holiday travelers. Remember – Wet roads can freeze quickly when there is a rapid drop in temperature behind...
WMDT.com
Snow Hill man arrested after robbery spree in Accomack County
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A Snow Hill man is facing serious charges after police say he tried to rob two stores. Around 1:57 a.m. on December 23rd, Accomack County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the Royal Farms in Nelsonia, Va. Later that day, around 9:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Oak Hall, Va.
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of fatal crash in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash in the Ellendale area. We’re told the crash happened a short time ago at Beach Highway and Dupont Boulevard. Roadways in this area will be closed for a period of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.
