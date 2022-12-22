Read full article on original website
Grow a Berry Heavy Gold Winterberry Bush for Beauty and the Birds
If you’re looking for a bird-friendly plant that’ll also provide some eye-catching interest in fall and winter, look no further than a Berry Heavy Gold winterberry bush. Beyond its wildlife appeal, it also shines in holiday decor. Here’s why you should plant one in your yard. Check...
Cow Elk Teaches Tourist A Quick Lesson On Approaching Wildlife
And I hope she will think twice before going up to a wild animal again. Time and time again we see this go on at nearly every National Park out there. These locations are parks due to the amazing landscape, ecosystems and abundance of wildlife. But, just because you have to pay for entrance does not mean it is a petting zoo.
Rudolph? Not exactly, but reindeer's cousins, elk, thriving again in WNC
As “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is once again appearing on TV and radio to celebrate the holiday season, we wanted to share a “reindeer” success story of our very own here in North Carolina. Although we don’t exactly have reindeer here in Western North Carolina, we...
birdsandblooms.com
Is There a Blue Colored Cardinal Bird?
If you spotted a blue colored bird with a head crest in your backyard, you may have wondered if it’s a blue cardinal. While there are rare examples of yellow cardinals and white cardinals with unique plumage found in nature, there is no such thing as a blue cardinal. Here’s a few of the blue and gray bird species that you most likely spotted instead.
beefmagazine.com
It's the season: Mud Season
Tis the season! No, not that season, mud season. For many cattle producers across the United States the spring and fall months often brings about the dread of muddy pens or lots. This is especially true in parts of the U.S. that receive greater levels of precipitation in the form of rain and/or snowmelt. In addition, animal stocking density, soil type, and ground drainage also influence the severity of mud challenges. Many of us can relate to the struggles of walking through the mud and trying not to lose our rubber boots to the suctioning force that challenges us with each step. What about the cows and calves? What kind of stress does mud have on cattle?
newyorkalmanack.com
Balsam Woolly Adelgid: A Foe to Firs
However, researchers predict a northward shift of balsam fir in an increasingly warming climate. Warmer temperatures are also contributing to a rise in populations of an exotic invasive pest – balsam woolly adelgid (Adelges piceae) – which feeds on fir trees, affecting their health and viability as lumber and Christmas trees.
a-z-animals.com
Growing A Peace Lily Outdoors
The peace lily is one of the most exquisite plants to grow at home. It is indigenous to the tropics of the Americas and some parts of Asia. This exquisite plant’s blossoms are unusual, one-of-a-kind, and will look lovely in any environment. However, due to the fact that it is a tropical plant, it will need to be in conditions that replicate a tropical environment.
tinyhousetalk.com
20 Ft Container Home from Far Out Tiny
Love single-level tiny homes? Then container homes are a great option! This one utilizes a Murphy bed to maximize space inside the 20-foot-long container. Built by Far Out Tiny Homes, it’s a great custom build with a tiled shower, compact kitchen, and neat under-counter hanging storage. Would you like a container?
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Two Reasons to Build With Wood
EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is part of the Expert Exchange series, an editorially directed and expert-driven platform for information and discussion around leading-edge building science principles and projects. The fourth quarter topic—made possible with support from our sponsor*, Rockwool—is “Choosing Products and Materials for a Green Home.” View the related webinar featuring the experts who have contributed to this series.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Cordless Leaf Blower for 2022
As beautiful as fall is, it’s hard to find the bright side of raking a pile of leaves by hand. Neither is it convenient to traverse a large lawn while tethered to a power cable. That’s why cordless leaf blowers are the best option for getting rid of leaves and other debris around your house.
gardeningknowhow.com
Creating Flowering Fences – Flowers That Grow Over Fences
Living fences are a fabulous way of bordering your property. Not only are they lively, but if you choose blooming shrubs, they brighten the garden with their flowers. You might also add some “wow” factor by growing flowering plants on an existing fence. The effect will add vivid color and texture, especially on old, ugly fences. Flowering fences work in a variety of sites, provided they are suitable for your zone, lighting, and soil type.
Preserving the Tradition
“Whoa there, take it easy Roscoe,” Garry Taylor said to his eager little Brittany spaniel. Roscoe and his partner Elly, a beautiful English setter, had a pheasant pinned down in the brush right in front of them. Elly was long on experience and was pointing solid as a rock, the younger Roscoe wanted to creep up on the bird. Garry moved forward to flush the bird and just for a second I stepped back in my mind and surveyed the scene. Two hunters with shotguns, two bird dogs on point wide eyed and tense, and the anticipation before the flush seemed to almost crackle in the air. It was a scene that could take place almost anywhere in the country in the last hundred years; I realized we were living an old tradition.
birdsandblooms.com
Grow Pretty Purple Fountain Grass for Birds
Ornamental grasses are always an excellent selection for winter and fall interest. And if they offer benefits for your favorite feathered friends, even better! Purple fountain grass is one such plant—with its lovely coloring it’s a great choice for your garden, and birds love it, too. Here’s why this grass is an ideal addition to your backyard.
