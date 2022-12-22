“Whoa there, take it easy Roscoe,” Garry Taylor said to his eager little Brittany spaniel. Roscoe and his partner Elly, a beautiful English setter, had a pheasant pinned down in the brush right in front of them. Elly was long on experience and was pointing solid as a rock, the younger Roscoe wanted to creep up on the bird. Garry moved forward to flush the bird and just for a second I stepped back in my mind and surveyed the scene. Two hunters with shotguns, two bird dogs on point wide eyed and tense, and the anticipation before the flush seemed to almost crackle in the air. It was a scene that could take place almost anywhere in the country in the last hundred years; I realized we were living an old tradition.

