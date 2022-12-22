ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KWCH.com

Missing El Dorado woman found

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
EL DORADO, KS
After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.

12 News' Tejay Cleland sits down with Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman ahead of the Wildcats' first Sugar Bowl. Wesley Fair, Will Anciaux and Avery Johnson are all heading from Wichita to Manhattan to join the now Big 12 Champion 'Cats. Holiday shoppers brave bitter cold to fulfill last-minute...
WICHITA, KS
Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
WICHITA, KS
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
WICHITA, KS

