Missing El Dorado woman found
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
‘Further along than I thought’: Family hopeful about recovery for Wichita boy hit by car
Nathan Veith has made a lot of progress since suffering a brain injury in September, but there still is a lot of work ahead.
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman found safe in Derby
A woman suffering from dementia is missing from El Dorado.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.
12 News' Tejay Cleland sits down with Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman ahead of the Wildcats' first Sugar Bowl. Wesley Fair, Will Anciaux and Avery Johnson are all heading from Wichita to Manhattan to join the now Big 12 Champion 'Cats. Holiday shoppers brave bitter cold to fulfill last-minute...
Baby chimp who made national headlines dies at Kan. zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A popular baby chimp born in mid-November at The Sedgwick County Zoo died Thursday morning. According to a statement from the zoo, "Friends, our hearts are broken. It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kucheza, 5-week-old chimpanzee."
Update: 2 injured in early Christmas morning drive-by shooting
An early morning shooting on Christmas in east Wichita left two people injured.
Andover family displaced by tornado isn’t home for the holidays but still is grateful
Myriad things have contributed to delays in rebuilding Andover homes demolished by the April 29 tornado. One family has found a lot to be grateful for at their temporary home at Carpenter Place.
Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
One injured in west Wichita house fire
A house fire has broken out in west Wichita, with EMS treating one person with injuries.
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presents
WICHITA, Kans. - Officers with the Wichita Police Department saved three young children from a smoke-filled home on Wednesday after their mother allegedly left them alone to get Christmas presents.
Three small Wichita kids were left home alone. Then a fire started; mom has been arrested
Wichita police say the mother showed up 45 minutes after police rescued the children.
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
Several blazes keep Wichita fire crews busy
The first fire broke out after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of W. Dora Ct. Officials believe it began in an attached garage and spread to the living area. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
The gift of a sober ride: Derby man shares story after deadly crash
One Derby college student is asking others to give the gift of sober driving after he was the victim of a deadly crash back in June.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
