Framingham, MA

Raiders Defeat Flyers 87-12

BOSON _ The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team lost to the Raiders of Wellesley High on Thursday, December 22 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Wellesley defeated Framingham 87-12. Framingham is now 0-2 on the season, under head coach Ed Crowley. “Riddled with sickness, health, and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Wellesley Defeat Framingham 75-24

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys indoor track & field team lost to Wellesley High yesterday, December 22, at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Raiders won the track & field meet 75-24. Coach Ed Crowley said the Flyers were “riddled with sickness, health, and inexperience.”. “Having...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's

SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School

ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
ASHLAND, MA
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director

NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
NATICK, MA
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84

SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
SUDBURY, MA
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
BOSTON, MA
Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ, (Sister Robert Natalie), in her 60th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Robert F. and Natalie M. (Gerrior) Cushing, and beloved sister of the late Frances...
BOSTON, MA
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash

NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
NATICK, MA
Kathy W. Tirro, 75

Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
