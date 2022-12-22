Read full article on original website
Peasley Double-Winner and Redhawks Sweep Shot Put, But Natick Falls to Braintree
BOSTON – The Natick High girls indoor track & field team lost a close meet to Braintree High Thursday evening at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The meet was tied 43-43 with a couple of events to go, but Braintree took the victory at meet’s event 52-48.
Raiders Defeat Flyers 87-12
BOSON _ The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team lost to the Raiders of Wellesley High on Thursday, December 22 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Wellesley defeated Framingham 87-12. Framingham is now 0-2 on the season, under head coach Ed Crowley. “Riddled with sickness, health, and...
Wellesley Defeat Framingham 75-24
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys indoor track & field team lost to Wellesley High yesterday, December 22, at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Raiders won the track & field meet 75-24. Coach Ed Crowley said the Flyers were “riddled with sickness, health, and inexperience.”. “Having...
North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's
SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School
ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84
SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ, (Sister Robert Natalie), in her 60th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Robert F. and Natalie M. (Gerrior) Cushing, and beloved sister of the late Frances...
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
PHOTOS: Police & Volunteers Deliver Hundreds of Christmas Meals in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – For 50 years, members of the Framingham Police and their families have been delivering meals to those in need on Christmas. Retired Framingham Police detective Paul Kelley started the tradition and was at Lavender Too in Framingham to volunteer for the 50th one. Kelley said years ago...
Home of the Week: Newly-Constructed 3-Bedroom Framingham Home
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a newly-constructed home in the City of Framingham on the Sherborn line. The 7A Orchard View Circle property was built in 2022. Priced at $749,900 the house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The multi-family property has...
Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.
PHOTOS: For 20 Years, Temple Beth Am Sisterhood Makes Christmas Dinner For Framingham Residents
FRAMINGHAM – For the past 20 years, members of the Temple Beth Am Sisterhood have made a Christmas dinner for challenged adults living in group homes in Framingham. The annual Christmas Day dinner mitzvah project supports residents in group homes run by the Advocates organization, said Temple Beth Am Sisterhood member Wendy Schwartz.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 22, 2022
1 A storm is coming on Friday & Saturday, that could bring high winds. 2. The Framingham Business Association will hold its holiday gathering today at 5 p.m. at Bella Costa. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings: (remote unless otherwise noted):. Edgell grove Trustees have a meeting at 1:30 p.m. today...
North Andover Family Man Does Wife A Favor, Wins $1 Million
A North Andover man who filled the family car's gas tank to save his wife a trip in the morning ended up being rewarded with more than just a "thank you."Christian Kalil bought gas, a bottle of water, and a lottery ticket when stopping at a gas station on his way to a hockey game, Massachusetts Sta…
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash
NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
Kathy W. Tirro, 75
Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
