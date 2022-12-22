ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

Spokane Valley Man Sentenced for Involvement in Shooting Death of Coeur d’Alene Teen

COEUR D’ALENE, ID – A 24-year-old Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in the shooting death of a 18-year-old man who was pushed out of a vehicle in Coeur d’Alene after being shot six times. The US Attorneys Office says Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher was sentenced this week for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Smiles all around for NIC students

The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man banned from Camp Hope busted by deputies with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police found him with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cash. On Dec. 9, detectives from the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit and Spokane Valley Control contacted four people in a 2003 white Aura at Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the contact was made in connection to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

86-year-old man dies in crash in Wallace

WALLACE, Idaho — An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Wallace Tuesday night. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 500 block of Burke Road. Deputies and medical personnel transported the victim to the Shoshone Medical Center, but...
WALLACE, ID
KXLY

Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt

Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: dangerous cold, travel trouble for Friday – Kris

We are tracking another morning of bitterly cold wind chill values followed by light to moderate snow on Friday, which is a very busy day for holiday travel. WEATHER ALERT DAY FRIDAY: If you’re like me, you probably have many errands left to run on the Friday before Christmas. If you head out, bundle up and plan for some extra time on snowy roads and parking lots. The snow will start in the early morning hours. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10 o’clock Friday night, but the snow will taper off in intensity by around 4 p.m. Expect 2 – 4″ around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Meanwhile, it is still going to be very cold, but not AS cold as Thursday. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will remain in effect until 11:00 a.m. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and climb into the teens.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is partially blocking westbound lanes on I-90 near Liberty Lake, according to a post from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Several cars are currently blocking the westbound lanes. An image shared by WSDOT shows a car in the median, left shoulder and...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy