Tyler Brown has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but he is ready to call it home after signing with the Buffaloes Wednesday. Brown brings a big body and an even bigger smile to Colorado’s offensive line. Coming in as a junior transfer from Jackson State, Brown is an offensive lineman standing at 6 foot 3 inches tall, 319 pounds. He earned First-Team All SWAC, FCS All-American, and HBCU All-American honors in his time with Jackson State.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO