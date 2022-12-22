ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Latest Draft Wire mock draft sends Vikings a top cornerback

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings’ draft needs are all over the board. Some view wide receiver as the biggest need while others want to focus on the defense.

Some of the mock drafts we have looked at so far have had both wide receiver and cornerback and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Vikings selecting the latter at pick 29 in Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon.

Here is what Easterling said about the talented cornerback.

“This defense needs a ton of help, and there are promising options at multiple positions on that side of the ball here. Injuries have hurt the Vikings’ depth at corner, and Patrick Peterson will be 33 next year, so adding a corner with the dominant track record Witherspoon has would be an ideal pick.”

He not only has been dominant but Witherspoon is a physical force that plays with an attitude that can be a culture changer for the Vikings.

