Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading. They need funding to do it.
After 13 years of teaching, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not know the rule that determines when the letter g makes the hard “guh” sound versus the soft “juh,” until she started a year-long science of reading training her school district launched last summer. In...
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
opb.org
A 200-mile trail loop connecting Columbia Gorge communities slowly takes shape
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is the largest scenic area in the U.S., covering more than 80 miles of forest, hills and bluffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Its original management plan included the ambitious goal of creating a network of trails to wrap around the entire gorge....
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Fishing: Pikeminnow fisherman save salmon, earn $70K
In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. The latest report from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) said early 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30. In total, anglers removed 140,121 of the salmon-eating predators from the two rivers, earning $1,367,398 for their efforts. ...
klcc.org
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
Oregon commercial crabbing delayed again to mid-January
After missing out on fresh Oregon Dungeness crab for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, shellfish lovers will have to set their eyes on Super Bowl weekend to buy the fresh crustaceans. State shellfish managers are now eyeing Jan. 15 for the start of Oregon’s most lucrative ocean fishery to...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
wholecommunity.news
Todd Boyle picks some top stories of 2022
Todd Boyle discusses some of the top stories of 2022: Changes at the Register-Guard; the election of Tina Kotek as Oregon's governor; and the recall of a city councilor to protest River Road EmX. Housing, Tina, Claire, and questions about EmX. Top local news stories from the year in review.
focushillsboro.com
Nearly $33 Million is Collected by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon in Fiscal Year 2022
$33 Million is Collected: According to federal officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has recovered nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases involving tax-evading strip club operators and an electric business that is accused of igniting wildfires because of faulty transmission equipment. Nearly $33 Million...
Oregon to issue $71 million in emergency SNAP benefits in January
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for January, Oregon will also...
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Spence Mountain now federally protected
Some 7,500 acres of land in Southern Oregon are now under federal protection. Spence Mountain, which sits on the west side of Upper Klamath Lake, is now publicly owned by Klamath County thanks to the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy program. The program helps protect forests, water sources and...
ijpr.org
Oregon laws protecting workers from heat and smoke will not be overturned, judge rules
The heat and smoke rules require employers to provide respirator masks in exceptionally smoky conditions and water and shade breaks in high heat. The rules were developed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, or Oregon OSHA, following a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon OSHA is also in charge of enforcing the rules.
proclaimerscv.com
Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January
January Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January. Tons of Oregon residents who got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP gains will receive continued emergency quota in January, the Oregon Department of Human Services declared on the fourth day of the week, Thursday. $71 million in extra...
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
Washington Examiner
Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains
(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal...
