Klamath Falls, OR

KTVZ

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Fishing: Pikeminnow fisherman save salmon, earn $70K

In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. The latest report from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) said early 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30. In total, anglers removed 140,121 of the salmon-eating predators from the two rivers, earning $1,367,398 for their efforts. ...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness

A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon commercial crabbing delayed again to mid-January

After missing out on fresh Oregon Dungeness crab for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, shellfish lovers will have to set their eyes on Super Bowl weekend to buy the fresh crustaceans. State shellfish managers are now eyeing Jan. 15 for the start of Oregon’s most lucrative ocean fishery to...
OREGON STATE
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon

December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
OREGON STATE
wholecommunity.news

Todd Boyle picks some top stories of 2022

Todd Boyle discusses some of the top stories of 2022: Changes at the Register-Guard; the election of Tina Kotek as Oregon's governor; and the recall of a city councilor to protest River Road EmX. Housing, Tina, Claire, and questions about EmX. Top local news stories from the year in review.
EUGENE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon to issue $71 million in emergency SNAP benefits in January

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for January, Oregon will also...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23

EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Spence Mountain now federally protected

Some 7,500 acres of land in Southern Oregon are now under federal protection. Spence Mountain, which sits on the west side of Upper Klamath Lake, is now publicly owned by Klamath County thanks to the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy program. The program helps protect forests, water sources and...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
proclaimerscv.com

Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January

January Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January. Tons of Oregon residents who got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP gains will receive continued emergency quota in January, the Oregon Department of Human Services declared on the fourth day of the week, Thursday. $71 million in extra...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal...
OREGON STATE

