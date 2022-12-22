Read full article on original website
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI After He Drives Through Fatal Accident Scene
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene late last night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision that had...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Wilmington area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m., Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Exxon gas station, located at 5301 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee while displaying a handgun. The suspect then demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen in the area of Naamans Road. The employee was not injured during the incident.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Bear area on Sunday night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive. The pedestrian began walking eastbound on the right shoulder of Route 40 westbound. The victim then entered the westbound lanes of travel and began walking east in the left lane. At the time, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound on Route 40 in the left lane of travel. The front left corner of the Kia struck the pedestrian in the left lane of travel and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 40. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 2 Others Die When Minivan Is Struck in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Del.
Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Braxton?
Authorities are hoping you can help solve the murder of a 17-year-old. He had just left school when he was shot in the chest.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
WGMD Radio
One Arrested, Another Wanted on Felony Shoplifting Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested one person and are looking for another in connection with several shoplifting incidents that occurred at the Walmart on Jerome Drive in Dover. Following an investigation that began in Dover last week, state police arrested 40-year-old Phillip Plummer of Dover. They are still looking for the woman who accompanied him in one of the incidents on December 12th. Her name is Angela Hoffman who is 41-years old and also of Dover.
Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
Intruder Believed Dead In Reading Home Invasion
One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said. Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said. There was no risk known to...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
Philadelphia man charged with murder for fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Trenton, officials say
A Philadelphia man was charged with a fatal shooting in Trenton on Christmas Eve, officials said. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, is accused of shooting Junior Rodriguez in the head inside a second-floor apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office. Police were called around 7:20 p.m.
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Mercer County
A 56-year-old Chadds Ford, Pa. woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of money laundering for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband’s current wife, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Marilyn Zhou was arrested and charged by...
glensidelocal.com
Glenside man facing felony charges for DUI
Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside is facing felony charges for driving intoxicated, crashing head-on into another car and killing an Allentown woman on September 2. McGoldrick’s charges include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and several other offenses, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office said Thursday.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Driver in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 13 charged with vehicular homicide
A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area...
4 suspects wanted in attempted robbery at West Philadelphia gas station: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for four men in an attempted robbery Tuesday.The incident happened in the early morning at a gas station on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.Police say one man pointed a gun at the store clerk while two others tried to break into an ATM. The fourth man stood guard.They were not able to get into the ATM and ran away.Call the Philadelphia police if you have any information.
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation
Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are searching for a 76-year-old man. They took to Twitter asking for help locating Thomas Cortallessa.Upper Darby police say Mr. Cortallessa was last seen in his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. His Pennsylvania license plate reads JJL3807.Authorities say he may be on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester passing through Tinicum Township.The car has a dent on the rear driver-side bumper, authorities say.Please call Upper Darby police at (610) 734-7693 if you have information.
