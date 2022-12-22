Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Bear area on Sunday night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive. The pedestrian began walking eastbound on the right shoulder of Route 40 westbound. The victim then entered the westbound lanes of travel and began walking east in the left lane. At the time, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound on Route 40 in the left lane of travel. The front left corner of the Kia struck the pedestrian in the left lane of travel and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 40. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision.

BEAR, DE ・ 4 HOURS AGO