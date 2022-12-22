Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
urbancny.com
Lights on the Lake to be closed Friday, December 23rd Due to Impending Storm
Syracuse, NY – Due to the impending storm, Lights on the Lake will be closed Friday, 12/23 with plans to reopen on Saturday, 12/24. If you’ve already purchased a ticket for 12/23, please email (jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com) with the name on the order and your new requested date. Stay safe on the roads and happy holidays!
Wind chill advisory extended through Christmas morning for parts of CNY
A wind chill advisory for parts of Central New York has been extended through Christmas morning. The National Weather service announced Saturday afternoon that the wind chill advisory will be extended to 7 a.m. Sunday. Madison and Cortland counties are among the areas impacted by the advisory, according to the...
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day
CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
Brewerton and Fulton Speedways to host Winter Warmer Party at Jammer’s Sports Bar
Baldwinsville, NY (December 26, 2022)– Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, located at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse will host the annual Fulton and Brewerton Speedway ‘Winter Warmer’ and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party on Saturday night, February 18. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2022 season.
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
OPT Pulls Buses Off Roads Ahead Of Friday, Dec. 23 Weather Forecast
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Transportation (OPT) will pull all of its buses off the road at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather in the forecast. OPT bus routes will return to normal schedules on Monday, Dec. 26. For more information, call 315-598-1514. OPT buses...
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
Onondaga County issues travel advisory, closes offices, parks due to storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County has issued a travel advisory for Friday and closed county offices in anticipation of the winter storm forecast to hit the region. The travel advisory was issued by County Executive Ryan McMahon starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from his office.
wwnytv.com
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
APW Beats The Winter Weather To Host Unified Holiday Concer
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – After dangerous weather caused several postponements, the students of APW Junior-Senior High School were finally able to display their musical talents in a combined Holiday Concert. Originally scheduled for Dec. 15, APW’s junior high holiday concert was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions that evening....
Driving Books Home 2022 Year End Wrap Up
The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A fun holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults enjoyed activities, visits with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and tasty treats.
wwnytv.com
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Central New York counties issuing travel advisories
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
