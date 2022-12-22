ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Square, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
urbancny.com

Lights on the Lake to be closed Friday, December 23rd Due to Impending Storm

Syracuse, NY – Due to the impending storm, Lights on the Lake will be closed Friday, 12/23 with plans to reopen on Saturday, 12/24. If you’ve already purchased a ticket for 12/23, please email (jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com) with the name on the order and your new requested date. Stay safe on the roads and happy holidays!
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day

CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Brewerton and Fulton Speedways to host Winter Warmer Party at Jammer’s Sports Bar

Baldwinsville, NY (December 26, 2022)– Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, located at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse will host the annual Fulton and Brewerton Speedway ‘Winter Warmer’ and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party on Saturday night, February 18. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2022 season.
BREWERTON, NY
WIBX 950

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
wwnytv.com

The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Beats The Winter Weather To Host Unified Holiday Concer

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – After dangerous weather caused several postponements, the students of APW Junior-Senior High School were finally able to display their musical talents in a combined Holiday Concert. Originally scheduled for Dec. 15, APW’s junior high holiday concert was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions that evening....
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Driving Books Home 2022 Year End Wrap Up

The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A fun holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults enjoyed activities, visits with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and tasty treats.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central New York counties issuing travel advisories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy