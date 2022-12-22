Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Texas is now home to 30 million people
Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state's population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
tpr.org
Wind and snow snarl holiday travel in Northeast and upper Midwest
Wind and snow is still whipping across much of the upper Midwest and Northeast on this Christmas Eve. There have been near-whiteout conditions in parts of Michigan and New York. It's dangerously cold in several states across the country. The wind is blowing snow around so badly that police and firetrucks in some areas have gotten stuck in snow themselves. Tyler Scott from member station Michigan Radio reports more on the latest conditions. Tyler, hey.
