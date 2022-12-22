The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals played a game on Christmas that not even the Grinch would want to steal. Tampa Bay had to scratch and claw to outscore a team that was starting Trace McSorley, keeping their playoff hopes alive another week as they held onto their one-game lead on the rest of the dismal NFC South. By rule, the Buccaneers are in the driver's seat to host a coveted home playoff game in a few weeks, but this team doesn't look like they have the chops to actually win one, let alone go on a playoff run.

TAMPA, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO