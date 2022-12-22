MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O’Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O’Connell has helped foster have continued to come through at all the right times, intangible but important traits that ought to serve the Vikings (12-3) well in the playoffs. All these fourth-quarter deficits are a pattern that can’t be dismissed, either, if they’re going to make more than a brief postseason appearance. Their vulnerability on defense — allowing the second-most yards per game and per play in the league — is a glaring issue. But an offense with league-leading receiver Justin Jefferson, two other Pro Bowl picks in quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end T.J. Hockenson and a standout running back in Dalvin Cook ought to be producing more complete performances than it has. “We’re still hunting that four quarters of true, consistent football that we want to see,” O’Connell said after the 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday.

