Read full article on original website
Camelot Bowens
3d ago
Quit with the letting inmates out early narrative. Propaganda at it's finest. Just stop. Tell the truth. " We want to expand our jails." Be real about it.
Reply
6
Related
CBS News
Sacramento County Superior Court is looking for grand jurors
If you live in Sacramento County and have a desire to hold the powerful accountable, you can apply at the Sacramento County court website. The deadline is Dec. 30.
Elk Grove Citizen
Illegal dumpers face stiffer penalties under new state law
Editor’s note: This story is a continued collaboration between the Citizen and California State University, Sacramento’s journalism program. This fall, students contributed stories on subjects that impact Elk Grove community members. They are being taught by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an assistant professor of journalism.
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Justice Delayed: A tale of two counties. Could Sacramento have the solution to court backlogs statewide?
A CBS News investigation exposed a backlog crisis in criminal courts across the country that is prolonging the suffering for both victims and the accused. California courts had the worst criminal case clearance rate last year, according to a recent survey. While at least one California court is so backlogged that judges are dismissing hundreds of criminal cases, the Sacramento County Superior Court bucking the trend of delayed justice."When my helmet and head hit the windshield, it was lights out and I regained consciousness underneath the vehicle," said Rich Lilya. "I was being dragged underneath the car."Court records indicate the driver...
West Sacramento faces community opposition over Tower Bridge Gateway renaming | To the Point
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento City Council approved renaming the Tower Bridge Gateway last month after the city’s former mayor, Christopher Cabaldon. Cabaldon was the city's first elected mayor who served just over two decades on the city council before losing re-election to current mayor Martha Guerrero back in 2020.
Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
(KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30. The police department said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city of Rancho Cordova from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
goldcountrymedia.com
Kenneth Glotzbach's sentencing set for January
Former city of Roseville wastewater employee Kenneth Glotzbach’s sentencing for misusing public funds has been continued to next year, according to Placer County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Stephanie Herrera. Glotzbach’s original sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, continued to Dec.16 and continued again to Jan. 23 at 1:30...
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy
Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect
Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
93 homeless persons died in Sacramento County in the first half of this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 93 people died while living on the streets of Sacramento County in the first half of this year, according to the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. The coalition released its new report this week. The deaths were reported between Jan. 1 through July 31 of...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Sheriff's Office looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects from Antelope crash
ANTELOPE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple suspects after pursuing a stolen vehicle near Antelope Road and Monument Drive on Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects hit a vehicle and then ran off. One person in the car that was hit was transported to the hospital.
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's estranged husband extradited
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s estranged husband has been extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Thomas O’Donnell left Sacramento Thursday. He’s scheduled...
Fox40
Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping in Stockton serial killings case
The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping …. The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Severe weather affecting holiday travel. Winter...
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures. An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.
Comments / 7