Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Nearly 70 flights cancelled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Lots of people could be spending some unplanned extra time with family this holiday season. Nearly 70 flights have been cancelled and dozens more are delayed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the day after Christmas due to the winter weather impacting much of the country. This weekend,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Temperatures top out around 60 today, even warmer weather on the way

AUSTIN, Texas - Clear skies stick around with temperatures in the 30s for the morning though the cold will warm up quickly. Temperatures will top out near 60 in the afternoon. Tonight temperatures drop behind a cold front and lows will be just below freezing in Austin and in the 20s for mostly everyone else.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Trail of Lights to close early tonight due to freeze

AUSTIN, Texas - Winter weather is again impacting the Austin Trail of Lights in Zilker Park. The holiday event will be open tonight, Dec. 23 for its final night of the year, but it will be closing early at 8:30 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. Prepaid general admission...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Sadie at WCRAS

Sadie is just shy of her ninth birthday and looking for a home for the holidays at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. WCRAS says she is easy to walk on a leash and seems friendly with other dogs. An Adoption Angel has also paid her adoption fee for the lucky family that takes her in.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Christmas Eve fire destroys Elgin home

ELGIN, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Elgin Christmas Eve. Flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at a home in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive, says Travis County ESD 12. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the scene. Firefighters...
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

First responders see uptick in weather-related calls during arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters and paramedics have seen an uptick in the number of calls from Thursday to Friday during the cold weather. On Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 382 9-1-1 calls; 41 of those were weather related and two were carbon monoxide calls. "We up staffed quite a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Get ready for a warm New Year

After the last few freezing days, temperatures are swinging back to the warm side, just in time for 2023. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Salado church hosts first service in new building after EF-3 tornado

SALADO, Texas - The Salado community gathered at the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church for their Christmas candlelight service. This was their first service inside the new building after an EF-3 tornado made its way through the Cedar Valley area, destroying everything in its path back in April. The Salado...
SALADO, TX
fox7austin.com

Atmos Energy customers report gas outages, low gas levels

LEANDER, Texas - Residents of Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, and other areas that use Atmos Energy are reporting gas outages and low gas levels. FOX 7 Austin received numerous calls and emails early Friday morning from customers without heat, who have no hot water, and are unable to use their stoves.
LEANDER, TX

