fox7austin.com
Nearly 70 flights cancelled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Lots of people could be spending some unplanned extra time with family this holiday season. Nearly 70 flights have been cancelled and dozens more are delayed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the day after Christmas due to the winter weather impacting much of the country. This weekend,...
fox7austin.com
7 skydives in 7 days on 7 continents for a good cause
The Triple 7 Expedition is an action-packed mission for education around the world starts Wednesday. Mike Sarraille, Austin businessman and co-founder of Legacy Expeditions, joins us with more.
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
fox7austin.com
Chilly Christmas ahead for Central Texas
The big freeze may be winding down, but we're still looking at a chilly Christmas for Central Texas. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Temperatures top out around 60 today, even warmer weather on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Clear skies stick around with temperatures in the 30s for the morning though the cold will warm up quickly. Temperatures will top out near 60 in the afternoon. Tonight temperatures drop behind a cold front and lows will be just below freezing in Austin and in the 20s for mostly everyone else.
fox7austin.com
Austin Trail of Lights to close early tonight due to freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Winter weather is again impacting the Austin Trail of Lights in Zilker Park. The holiday event will be open tonight, Dec. 23 for its final night of the year, but it will be closing early at 8:30 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. Prepaid general admission...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Sadie at WCRAS
Sadie is just shy of her ninth birthday and looking for a home for the holidays at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. WCRAS says she is easy to walk on a leash and seems friendly with other dogs. An Adoption Angel has also paid her adoption fee for the lucky family that takes her in.
fox7austin.com
Christmas Eve fire destroys Elgin home
ELGIN, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Elgin Christmas Eve. Flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at a home in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive, says Travis County ESD 12. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the scene. Firefighters...
fox7austin.com
Call volumes not out of ordinary during arctic blast, Austin first responders say
AUSTIN, Texas - First responders have been braving the elements to help those in need during the cold weather. Both the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS say their call volumes haven't been drastically out of the ordinary. While it's cold, they say it helps that there's no precipitation.
fox7austin.com
First responders see uptick in weather-related calls during arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters and paramedics have seen an uptick in the number of calls from Thursday to Friday during the cold weather. On Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 382 9-1-1 calls; 41 of those were weather related and two were carbon monoxide calls. "We up staffed quite a...
fox7austin.com
Get ready for a warm New Year
After the last few freezing days, temperatures are swinging back to the warm side, just in time for 2023. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
fox7austin.com
Salado church hosts first service in new building after EF-3 tornado
SALADO, Texas - The Salado community gathered at the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church for their Christmas candlelight service. This was their first service inside the new building after an EF-3 tornado made its way through the Cedar Valley area, destroying everything in its path back in April. The Salado...
fox7austin.com
Residents, some Afghan refugees who escaped Taliban, deal with busted pipes after freeze
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Residents at one apartment complex in Round Rock are dealing with busted pipes from the freezing weather. Some of those residents are refugees from Afghanistan and are dealing with this after escaping the Taliban. Multiple units at the Townhomes at Double Creek don't have water. Some...
fox7austin.com
Atmos Energy customers report gas outages, low gas levels
LEANDER, Texas - Residents of Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, and other areas that use Atmos Energy are reporting gas outages and low gas levels. FOX 7 Austin received numerous calls and emails early Friday morning from customers without heat, who have no hot water, and are unable to use their stoves.
