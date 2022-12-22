Read full article on original website
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
CoinTelegraph
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
CoinDesk
FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
u.today
Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crypto-academy.org
FTX Asks Bankruptcy Judge To Stop BlockFi From Claiming Robinhood Shares
With John J. Ray III as its new CEO, FTX is pleading with the bankruptcy court looking through the exchange’s collapse to halt the sale of almost $450 million worth of Robinhood shares. Due to a large number of creditors fighting for ownership of these shares, according to FTX’s...
u.today
SHIB Worth Tens of Million of Dollars Found in Voyager's Accounts Purchased by Binance.US
According to crypto analytics portal Nansen, bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital has $76 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens in its wallets. Thus, SHIB's share of Voyager's $579 million portfolio is currently 13.1%. After Ethereum and USDC, Shiba Inu has the largest share. With the acquisition of Voyager and consequently...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin exchange withdrawals sink to 7-month low as users forget FTX
Bitcoin (BTC) exchange users have forgotten all about the FTX scandal this Christmas, data shows. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, exchange outflows have now hit their lowest levels in over six months. Still not your keys, still not your coins?. As Bitcoin volatility sets a new record low in...
dailyhodl.com
Top Auditing Firm Finds Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Collateralized by More Than 100%
Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin (BTC), according to global auditing firm Mazars. The auditing report comes after Binance announced a commitment to increasing financial transparency in the aftermath of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Binance announced in late November a proof-of-reserves...
musictimes.com
Is It Worth Investing in NEO Crypto in December 2022?
The year 200 turned out to be challenging for the world economy and the crypto industry in particular. The period when the market is moving down is called "crypto winter". Experienced investors claim that the downtrend is the best time for collecting a portfolio of crypto assets. There should be both popular and large assets such as Bitcoin and little-known but promising tokens such as NEO crypto. Let's take a look at the Neo project and figure out its prospects.
cryptoslate.com
Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report
For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Potential Acquisition by Rival Nexo
Crypto lender Vauld said the potential acquisition by rival Nexo has been canceled some five months after the two signed an initial agreement to explore the transaction and less than a month before the Singapore-based target has to come up with a restructuring plan. Talks, however, are still taking place,...
crypto-academy.org
Ripple CEO Implies that Wells Fargo Should Receive the Same Treatment as FTX
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, claims that Wells Fargo misuses customer funds in a similar manner as FTX did. The FTX fiasco was one of the biggest disasters in the crypto industry. This led to many crypto projects facing bankruptcy. In other news, Wells Fargo, one of the biggest banks in America, was recently fined for misusing customer funds. The fine amounted to $3.7 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
