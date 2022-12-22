ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
CoinDesk

FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
u.today

Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crypto-academy.org

FTX Asks Bankruptcy Judge To Stop BlockFi From Claiming Robinhood Shares

With John J. Ray III as its new CEO, FTX is pleading with the bankruptcy court looking through the exchange’s collapse to halt the sale of almost $450 million worth of Robinhood shares. Due to a large number of creditors fighting for ownership of these shares, according to FTX’s...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin exchange withdrawals sink to 7-month low as users forget FTX

Bitcoin (BTC) exchange users have forgotten all about the FTX scandal this Christmas, data shows. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, exchange outflows have now hit their lowest levels in over six months. Still not your keys, still not your coins?. As Bitcoin volatility sets a new record low in...
dailyhodl.com

Top Auditing Firm Finds Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Collateralized by More Than 100%

Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin (BTC), according to global auditing firm Mazars. The auditing report comes after Binance announced a commitment to increasing financial transparency in the aftermath of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Binance announced in late November a proof-of-reserves...
musictimes.com

Is It Worth Investing in NEO Crypto in December 2022?

The year 200 turned out to be challenging for the world economy and the crypto industry in particular. The period when the market is moving down is called "crypto winter". Experienced investors claim that the downtrend is the best time for collecting a portfolio of crypto assets. There should be both popular and large assets such as Bitcoin and little-known but promising tokens such as NEO crypto. Let's take a look at the Neo project and figure out its prospects.
cryptoslate.com

Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report

For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Potential Acquisition by Rival Nexo

Crypto lender Vauld said the potential acquisition by rival Nexo has been canceled some five months after the two signed an initial agreement to explore the transaction and less than a month before the Singapore-based target has to come up with a restructuring plan. Talks, however, are still taking place,...
crypto-academy.org

Ripple CEO Implies that Wells Fargo Should Receive the Same Treatment as FTX

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, claims that Wells Fargo misuses customer funds in a similar manner as FTX did. The FTX fiasco was one of the biggest disasters in the crypto industry. This led to many crypto projects facing bankruptcy. In other news, Wells Fargo, one of the biggest banks in America, was recently fined for misusing customer funds. The fine amounted to $3.7 billion.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.

