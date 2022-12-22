At 04:17 on 12/25/2022 The City of Olean Fire department was dispatched to the address of 311 N 6th st for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that there was a working fire in the attic of the 3 story structure. Crews quickly stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the area of origin. 4 families were displaced throughout the weekend but no injuries to the occupants or fire fighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

OLEAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO