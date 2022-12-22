Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Christmas morning fire in Olean displaces four families
At 04:17 on 12/25/2022 The City of Olean Fire department was dispatched to the address of 311 N 6th st for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that there was a working fire in the attic of the 3 story structure. Crews quickly stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the area of origin. 4 families were displaced throughout the weekend but no injuries to the occupants or fire fighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
Stockings for our troops until December 31
Post 702 American Legion and Olney-Foust Funeral Home working together. Post 702 Wellsville American Legion family is supporting Olney-Foust Funeral Home’s program to send full stockings to our troops. It works like this: Stop by, grab an empty stocking. Do some shopping and then return the stocking. Post 702 also has stockings to support Olney-Foust program that you may pick up, fill and return. We will see that all filled stockings are given to Olney-Foust who will then take care of the rest!!
Regional Police Activity
State Police bust a Alma burglar, Bath NY cops make big drug arrest. Acting on a complaint in the Village of Andover, State Police report the arrest of Robert J. Herrod, 68, of Andover. He was charged with felony third-degree welfare fraud and felony first-degree filing a false instrument with intent to defraud. He was released on his own recognizance.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year from everyone at Giant Food Mart
Giant will close at 6pm Christmas Eve and be Closed Christmas Day. The Kusmierski family is grateful for the first holiday season in Allegany County. It has been a wild year for Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba. An unexpected sale of the business in the early part of 2022 was big news in Allegany County. The owners of a well-known Buffalo area “Market on the Square” stores have been busy improving both Giant locations and becoming members of both communities.
Allegany County opens two warming centers due to frigid weather, power outages
Temperatures have dropped to nearly -10F in parts of Allegany County. For more information, Hot line number 585-268-5290. The Allegany County Office of Emergency Services is in the process of setting up a shelter and has two two warming centers currently available in the county. Dangerously low temperatures are not expected to abate until after Christmas.
