Gun violence cut a bloody swath through the US over the Christmas weekend, leaving at least 14 people dead — including a 3-year-old Missouri girl — and 16 others wounded. Shootings were reported between Friday night and early Monday morning in states from coast to coast, including Minnesota, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida.The holiday weekend got off to a grim start when a 19-year-old man, identified as Johntae Raymon Hudson, was shot dead during a brawl at the Mall of America in Minneapolis early Saturday. Police arrested five teenagers in connection with the deadly shooting, which they said...
