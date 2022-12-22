Read full article on original website
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Food and Drink: Year in Review
San Diego Magazine · Year in Review, we talk through the best things we ate, the biggest news, and trends. Oh man. Dear god. Thanks, you all. This year, you downloaded episodes of our podcast 276,977 times. As a San Diego media company just trying to create things of value where you’ll learn something, think about something in a different way—that’s a huge number. I’m sure Joe Rogan sneezes that number, but for us it’s pretty great. A lot of sneezes.
San Diego weekly Reader
365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day
Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
Vandals target inflatables, holiday decor in San Marcos neighborhood
Video shows vandals targeting inflatables, holiday decor in San Marcos neighborhood; neighbors report dozens of incidents in the past week
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
SFGate
10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego
There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
thevistapress.com
Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help
Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
tourcounsel.com
Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California
Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
'Book now' | Travel expert shares which months are the cheapest travel season of the year
SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the United States are rushing to get to their final destination for the holidays. December is one of the busiest months of the year for air travel, and it can also be one of the most expensive. But better deals are just around the corner.
KPBS
King tides arrive on San Diego coastline
King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State.
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
Thousands of people trapped in San Diego Airport due to flight cancellations
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people are trapped in San Diego or at San Diego International Airport amid a slew of flight cancelations. Travelers in San Diego International Airport took to Twitter Christmas Day to vent their travel frustration as the nation was gripped by inclement weather that grounded, delayed, or rescheduled flights.
Firefighters Assist Woman Near Trail Leading to Cowles Mountain
Crews on Thursday assisted a woman near a popular hiking area in Lake Murray, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Barker Way and Boulder Lake Avenue, near the Barker Way Trailhead that leads to Cowles Mountain, according to a department incident page.
Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa
Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
