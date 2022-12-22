ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Food and Drink: Year in Review

San Diego Magazine · Year in Review, we talk through the best things we ate, the biggest news, and trends. Oh man. Dear god. Thanks, you all. This year, you downloaded episodes of our podcast 276,977 times. As a San Diego media company just trying to create things of value where you’ll learn something, think about something in a different way—that’s a huge number. I’m sure Joe Rogan sneezes that number, but for us it’s pretty great. A lot of sneezes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day

Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego

There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help

Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
VISTA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California

Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

King tides arrive on San Diego coastline

King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa

Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
LA MESA, CA

