Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
For nearly two years, a group of Native American community members, activists and artists have gotten input from people across the state to envision an Indigenous-led Land Run monument in Oklahoma City. Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier,...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
TikTok Gets Banned at Oklahoma University
In a preemptive move this week, the social media site TikTok was banned at Oklahoma University. The email was sent out Tuesday, December 20 by Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to all State agencies, banning the TikTok app on all state devices. A representative from OU had this to say:
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Oklahoma using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
coloradopolitics.com
Crude oil pipeline mostly reopens following massive Kansas oil spill | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement on Dec. 14 that...
a-z-animals.com
10 Native Plants in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
newsfromthestates.com
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
KOKI FOX 23
State Historic Preservation Office awarded grant to continue survey of All-Black Towns
OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) received a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service (NPS) to continue its historic survey of All-Black towns in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Historical Society announced. African Americans who settled in Oklahoma established more than 50 identifiable All-Black towns between the...
Winter Storms Renew The Push To Move Oklahoma’s Power Grid Underground
For the last thirty-six hours of winter storm warning and one heck of a massive arctic blast, Oklahomans across the state are asking questions again about the feasibility of the power grid. While it doesn't seem to be as fragile and inefficient as the Texas grid, many Oklahomans lost power...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Spanish Treasure in Oklahoma
SIDELIGHT – SPANISH TREASURE. In the Fort Worth Gazette of November 3rd, 1984 , a story is related, as told to the correspondent by a Mr. John Schrock, proprietor of the Cowboy Saloon in Spanish Fort, of going across the Red River about two miles north of Spanish Fort with William Shackelford, Walton Crain, W.F. Cole and Sherman Joins to hunt a couple of panthers which had been seen a few days earlier on South Mud Creek. On returning to the river, their dogs jumped a panther which they chased into some rocks by a 50 foot bluff. They found an opening and discovered it led to a rock wall, then went left 20 feet through a layers of sandstone, about 40 feet wide and 130 feet lo0ng, with a ceiling about 15 feet high. A brass howitzer was at the entrance of the cave and inside were some animal bones, copper kettles and remains of wicker baskets, farm implements and saddles and also 6 boxes, each about 5 1/2’ by 2’ by 18”, which were filled with swords, blunderbusses, coats of mail and other matters. In one of the boxes, however, they found about 2 bushels of Spanish coins and bullion. There were gold doubloons and silver “rix” (Spanish) dollars and 3 silver bricks along with 2 gold crucifixes. (Note: there is no corroboration for this story found anywhere).
State agencies to temporarily reduce non-essential services
As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans should expect to pay more than other states to keep homes warm this winter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is projected to have the most expensive natural gas bills in the country this winter, according to a survey that cited data from the United States Energy Information Administration. Oklahoma residents should expect to pay up to $301 per month to heat their homes...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Oklahoma Governor declares State of Emergency due to winter storm
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in the state in advance of a severe winter storm hitting the area.
Are the 12 Days of Christmas Gifts Legal To Give In Oklahoma?
My circle of friends tends to have the weirdest group-message debates. Someone picks a topic, half of us elect to be the opposition, and we try to sway the others through opinion. It works on an honor code of sorts where nobody is allowed to use the internet to get facts, it's all opinion like debate used to be.
This Small Town in Oklahoma Inspired a John Wayne Western
You might be surprised that there's a John Wayne movie that has direct ties to a small town in S.W. Oklahoma. This classic western was inspired by true events and real people that became legends of the American West. If you're a fan of the Dule More than likely you've seen this movie, several times.
Oklahoma Senator secured to protect the right of religious liberty for Armed Forces
OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Offices with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford announced today that he’s secured to protect the right of religious liberty for our heroes in the Armed Forces. According to a press release from Lankford’s office, he received a commitment from the Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Lloyd Austin, that all members who […]
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
Comments / 0