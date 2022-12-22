Read full article on original website
everyonesfakeonhere
3d ago
When I am stressed out I have made severe mistakes in understanding the message of what someone else is trying to convey. It's like my brain in not receiving the entire message
Reply
12
kam m.
2d ago
it's like dyslexia but reversed, it's not whet you read, it's what your brain processes when you're hearing something. Well, it can also happen when speaking. Under stress, those with ADHD will speak things backwards, forget words and some of what they say they will repeat after they have heard it because it didn't make sense to them either. Been there, done that.
Reply
9
