ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Twitter is Perplexed Over This Vivica Fox and Joe Budden Beef

By Matty Willz
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xgsrw_0jrfE3KM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBDNj_0jrfE3KM00

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Things are getting spicy between actress/TV host Vivica A. Fox and rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden, and of course, Twitter is here for all the shenanigans.

It all got started when Budden explained on The Joe Budden Podcast how he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion. “I don’t like that girl”, he said. “Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have a longstanding relationship with here in this industry. So I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I fuck with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

Joe Budden has since apologized for the way he came at Meg’s mental health, but Vivica wasn’t having it. On an episode of Cocktails With Queens , she said, “Joe Budden if you don’t button it up and sit your bitch ass down hating on that girl. You all mad ’cause girls is ruling rap. It’s just driving you all crazy that the sistas is just ruling over and taking numbers and can tell you about yourselves, look sexy with it, it’s a new day.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fox Soul (@foxsoul)

Wild, right? Buckle up. There’s more.

Old Joe has since responded to Fox, again via his podcast, going on a lengthy rant that included tearing down Fox’s recent acting gigs.

“Long fall from grace,” he says directed at Fox. “You bitches don’t know how to usefully use your pussy broth is the problem. So now, be very careful with how you continue to speak about me because I got right here Vivica Fox movies. Vivica Fox, shut the fuck up before I book you for a movie. You don’t cost but $5 to get it done. I will book that entire Fox old hoes show for $75.99. You bitches better leave me alone.”

Well, damn!

Who’s side are you on? Keep scrolling to see our favorite reactions from Twitter – before Elon Musk runs that platform into the ground! I digress.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion

Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Budden Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial

“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” Joe Budden said on the latest episode of his podcast. Joe Budden offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following disparaging remarks about the “Savage” rapper on a recent podcast. On a...
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Mother’s Death Freed Him To Write New Memoir

Stephen A. Smith is gearing up to drop his memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, in January During an interview with VIBE Magazine, Smith, 55, talked about the upcoming tome and emphasized that his text wouldn’t be “some tell-all book” where he’s divulging “every scintilla” of his life for shock value. More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith To Host 'NBA In Stephen A's World' Christmas SpecialStephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin DurantStephen A. Smith Names Actors He'd Want To Play Him In A Biopic Instead, Stephen A insisted that his memoir would be his life story presented...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up

Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
XXL Mag

Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On 'Don't Say Nothin'

Saweetie has denied allegations that she subliminally dissed Quavo and Lil Baby on “Don’t Say Nothin,” from her recently released The Single Life EP. The song contained lyrics like, “A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs,” which were perceived as veiled shots at her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, and Lil Baby, who she was romantically linked to last year.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Yachty’s Upcoming Album ‘Sonic Ranch’ Reportedly Leaks Online

Lil Yachty’s upcoming album Sonic Ranch has reportedly leaked online, as fans of the rapper began reporting news of a leak on Christmas Day. There are reportedly 13 songs on the album with titles like “The Ride,” “Running Out of Time,” “Blind,” “Say Something,” “Paint The Sky,” “Should I Be,” “The Alchemist,” “Reach The Sunshine” and more. Yachty himself seemed to react to the reported leak by posting a since-deleted sad face emoji on Twitter, but fans have adamantly encouraged the “Poland” rapper that they’ll ignore the leaked tracks.
GEORGIA STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy