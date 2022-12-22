Read full article on original website
Steele County Pulling Plows Off Roads Due to Blizzard
Due to the blizzard conditions and limited visibility, Steele County will only be plowing main county roads until 5 pm today, including higher traveled portions of County Highways 2, 8, 7, 12 14, 30, 43 and 45. The county will not be plowing less traveled minor county roads today. The...
Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight
Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Owatonna’s Announces New Outdoor Winter Skating Amenities
The City Owatonna announced in a recent press release that winter outdoor ice-skating options provided through Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department are expanding this season! Two rinks in different parts of the city are expected to open later this month, weather permitting!. Skating at Buecksler Park – bring...
Young Minnesota Man Reported Missing Found Dead
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The search for a missing Stillwater man has been called off after authorities located him deceased. The BCA announced the identification and discovery of the body of 20-year-old George Musser Sunday night. He was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
RCHS Asks County Board for Permission to Grow
Susan Garwood, Rice County Historical Society Executive Director, went before the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday requesting they be allowed to expand to the empty lot to the north of the Faribault museum. The Board was meeting as a Committee of the Whole where votes are not taken. The...
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Shooting At Mall Of America Friday Night Leaves One Person Dead
The Mall Of America was temporarily locked down tonight at 7:50 pm when it was reported that shots were fired on the first floor inside Nordstrom's. Surveillance video showed a fight between about five or nine people before a victim was shot multiple times. A Bloomington Minnesota police officer was...
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
Many Come To Minnesota To Visit This World Famous Museum
It's slightly difficult to believe that people come from all over the world just to visit the SPAM Museum. But, it's true, “We have those visitors where this is their destination,” said Savile Lord of the SPAM Museum. On a normal year (remember those?) about a hundred and...
Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
5 Arrested in Deadly Shooting At Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a...
Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted
Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Vikings Edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph’s Game Ending 61-Yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet...
