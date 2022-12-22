ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Captain Lee Rosbach Is 'Elated' for Kate Chastain's Pregnancy — But Jokes, 'I Don't Do Diapers'

"I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom," Captian Lee Rosbach tells PEOPLE of his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain Captain Lee Rosbach is "very happy" for his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain, who is expecting her first baby this May. "I couldn't be more elated for her," the reality star, 73, tells PEOPLE. "I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom." Chastain, 39, starred alongside Rosbach for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. This is her first...
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
sheenmagazine.com

Kevin Hart Sent Nick Cannon WHAT?!

In this clip, Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson sit down with Nick Cannon to talk about up-and-coming artists, the latest season of Wild N’ Out, and Nick’s inability to stop having kids in a segment full of inside jokes, friendship, and tough love. In ‘2022 Back That Year...
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel claims Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis apologized after ‘WWHL’ clash

Bethenny Frankel says Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis apologized after slamming her as “defensive” and “hypocritical” on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “What a circus of emotions today,” Frankel said in an Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon. “Had a phone call with Andy, had a phone call with Jeff Lewis.” The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, explained that she “read so many comments” after her confrontation on the talk show caused a commotion on social media. “Love you all, gotta have a good sense of humor about everything and also, gotta accept people’s apologies and...
RadarOnline

Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow

Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
People

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, and got engaged in March 2021 Bethenny Frankel isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon.  The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon for quite some time now. But Frankel, 52, revealed she's not looking to rush a wedding — and she still doesn't have a wedding date in sight.  "I don't know when we'll get married," she told Andy Cohen on Watch...

