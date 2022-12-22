"I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom," Captian Lee Rosbach tells PEOPLE of his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain Captain Lee Rosbach is "very happy" for his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain, who is expecting her first baby this May. "I couldn't be more elated for her," the reality star, 73, tells PEOPLE. "I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom." Chastain, 39, starred alongside Rosbach for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. This is her first...

6 DAYS AGO