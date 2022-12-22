Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez reflects on Ben Affleck split: 'I honestly felt like I was going to die'
Jennifer Lopez said her and Ben Affleck's breakup 20 years ago was so "painful" she thought she'd "die." In a new interview, the singer talked about her latest Affleck-inspired album and what the actor-director said had to say about some seemingly personal lyrics. Lopez, 53, spoke to Apple Music's Zane...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
Elle
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Selena Gomez gets emotional about video saying she was ‘always skinny’ while dating Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez is looking back at her relationship with Justin Bieber, in response to a viral video that focused on how the singer was “always skinny” while dating Justin, seemingly referring to her health struggles at the time. The video shows different photos of Selena at the time...
Miley Cyrus’ Recent Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ Has Fans Saying She Looks ‘So Much’ Like Her Mom
Fans are saying Miley Cyrus looks exactly her mom after her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”
musictimes.com
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage
Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
