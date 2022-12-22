Read full article on original website
Related
Texas GOP lawmakers warming to opioid harm-reduction policies they once opposed
AUSTIN, Texas — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Texas lawmakers are changing their tune about how to tackle a growing fentanyl crisis in the state ahead of the next legislative session starting in January. Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott led the way by coming...
Texas Is Facing A Statewide Teacher Shortage
The state of Texas is facing a critical shortage of teachers. That's why Gov. Greg Abbott created a teacher shortage task force earlier this year. "Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students," said the Governor. "This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher."
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Attorney General Sues to Protect the State Working With Religious Foster Care Organizations
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit this past week against a rule by the Department of Health and Human Services he believes will threaten religiously affiliated foster care organizations in Texas. The HHS started to use the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) rule in 2017 to prohibit...
texasbreaking.com
Texas State Hospitals Have Growing Waitlist for Mental Beds
According to information from the Health and Human Services Commission, Texas state hospitals have at least 842 inpatient psychiatric beds that are not operational. The hospitals are designed to run these beds, but due to a persistent staffing deficit, they have been vacant for months. ‘Terrible Condition for the First...
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — A "tripledemic" is what medical professionals say we are seeing right now. With flu, RSV and COVID-19 still circulating, doctors are urging safety to be a top priority. Right now, Travis County is seeing a 15.51% flu positivity rate. "I'd say it's one of the worst...
‘Momnibus’ bill aims to address dangers and disparities of pregnancy in Texas
When the latest Department of State Health Services report detailing continued dangers and disparities for pregnant women landed on Rep. Shawn Thierry's desk, she was disheartened but not surprised. She had lived through that data firsthand.
Does Texas have too many police departments? The state has 2,700
TCOLE has been under Sunset Commission audit for years. It has been reviewed and rereviewed – resulting in reports showing evidence TCOLE is largely “toothless” and recommendations to increase its power to police Texas’ police.
texasstandard.org
Without enough workers in the U.S. to fill jobs, ranches and farms in Texas look abroad
This is the first story in an ongoing Texas Newsroom project exploring H-2A visas. No state has more ranches or farms than Texas, which produces everything from cotton and corn to cattle and watermelons. Last year, the agriculture industry brought in nearly $25 billion in revenue. But farmers continue to...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
brownwoodnews.com
Forest Service soliciting applications for two $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees, forests
The Texas A&M Forest Service is soliciting applications for a pair of $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees and forests. The agency’s Community Forestry Grants Program seeks to fund community forestry-focused projects in two areas: climate resiliency and community equity. To be eligible, applicants must be public or non-profit...
ketk.com
Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
dallasexaminer.com
Bringing the world of nursing to bright young minds
When you are a child, you will likely have big aspirations regarding your ‘dream job.’ Astronauts, scientists, professional athletes – even superheroes – may be terms often heard. A recently published book is shining a new light on a different type of hero to encourage younger generations to consider a career in nursing.
chartattack.com
An Employers Guide To Texas Workers Compensation
If you are an employer in Texas and want to know more about the worker’s compensation laws in place, then you have come to the right place. Understanding these regulations is essential for keeping your business compliant and ensuring that any of your employees who suffer from a workplace-related injury or illness receive coverage for their medical expenses and lost wages.
Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?
"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
KENS 5
Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
Elite group of first responders helps Texans recover from disasters
As North Texans prepared for severe weather and heeded tornado warnings Monday night, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a familiar directive.
thekatynews.com
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Issues Statement in Response to Texas Communities’ Call for Greater Transparency from Federal Agencies on Broadband Funding Process
I appreciate the support of Texas communities across the state in advocating for more transparency and clearer communication from our federal partners on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) map and Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding allocation process. My staff and I continue to express similar concerns in our...
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
Comments / 0