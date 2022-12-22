ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Lillywhite

Texas Is Facing A Statewide Teacher Shortage

The state of Texas is facing a critical shortage of teachers. That's why Gov. Greg Abbott created a teacher shortage task force earlier this year. "Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students," said the Governor. "This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher."
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas State Hospitals Have Growing Waitlist for Mental Beds

According to information from the Health and Human Services Commission, Texas state hospitals have at least 842 inpatient psychiatric beds that are not operational. The hospitals are designed to run these beds, but due to a persistent staffing deficit, they have been vacant for months. ‘Terrible Condition for the First...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
TEXAS STATE
ketk.com

Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

Bringing the world of nursing to bright young minds

When you are a child, you will likely have big aspirations regarding your ‘dream job.’ Astronauts, scientists, professional athletes – even superheroes – may be terms often heard. A recently published book is shining a new light on a different type of hero to encourage younger generations to consider a career in nursing.
TEXAS STATE
chartattack.com

An Employers Guide To Texas Workers Compensation

If you are an employer in Texas and want to know more about the worker’s compensation laws in place, then you have come to the right place. Understanding these regulations is essential for keeping your business compliant and ensuring that any of your employees who suffer from a workplace-related injury or illness receive coverage for their medical expenses and lost wages.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors

The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
TYLER, TX
thekatynews.com

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Issues Statement in Response to Texas Communities’ Call for Greater Transparency from Federal Agencies on Broadband Funding Process

I appreciate the support of Texas communities across the state in advocating for more transparency and clearer communication from our federal partners on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) map and Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding allocation process. My staff and I continue to express similar concerns in our...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
TEXAS STATE

