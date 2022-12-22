This was the year that live events — and by extension red carpet pageantry — came back in full force, bringing established showbiz fashionistas out of hibernation, and instantly minting new icons. The result was explosion of creativity where the goal for entertainers was to be talked about at all costs, no matter how many rules had to be broken. Below, the Red Carpet Renegades that drew the most attention in 2022. Jason Blum Creeped out guests at the Blumhouse Halloween party by dressing up as the killer doll from the studio’s upcoming horror film M3GAN. More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna,...

28 MINUTES AGO