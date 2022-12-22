ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL injury report Week 16: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts out vs. Cowboys with shoulder injury

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Week 16 of the NFL season is here and promises to be interesting with three regular-season games remaining and five teams eliminated from playoff contention.

After Week 15’s historic showing – which saw three teams overcome deficits of 17-plus points to win – here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts out for Eagles with shoulder injury

With a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles could clinch NFC East and the top seed in the NFC playoffs – but the team will likely make that effort without star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder on a hard tackle during Sunday's win at Chicago. Head coach Nick Siriani told reporters Thursday that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will likely start.

“Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go,” Sirianni said. “And just at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy and I know he still wants to go.”

Minshew, a 2019 sixth-round draft pick, has made 22 starts in 30 career games .

Mike White out against Jaguars, Zach Wilson will start again

Zach Wilson finds himself with another opportunity to earn his starting quarterback position back for the New York Jets, as Mike White will miss his second consecutive game with a rib injury.

White's rib reportedly needs to "fully calcify," before he is eligible to return in order to prevent the rib from becoming dislodged on a hit and potentially puncturing a lung.

Head coach Robert Saleh mentioned that Wilson had been doing a "great job" in the practices ahead of his return to the starting lineup.

Wilson will likely look to improve on his performance in the 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. He went for 18-of-35 for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Ryan Tannehill out vs. Houston Texans and beyond

Malik Willis is likely to start the remaining games for the Titans, as Ryan Tannehill is reportedly “very likely” out for the rest of the season after re-injuring his right ankle.

​​Tannehill originally suffered a sprain of the ankle on Oct. 23 against the Colts and missed two games before he returned. Sunday against the Chargers he got clipped as he escaped the pocket and ran for a yard, badly rolling it. He missed only one series. He returned to play but reportedly dealt with significant pain.

The Titans currently hold the 4th seed in the AFC Playoffs, but will also miss top offensive linemen in Ben Jones, Taylor Lewan and RG Nate Davis.

The team also signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to their 53-man roster on Tuesday to back up Willis.

Lamar Jackson still out for Ravens, Tyler Huntley also on the injury report

The Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and can clinch a playoff berth with a win, depending on the Jets, Dolphins and Patriots’ results.

However, it doesn’t look like Lamar Jackson will be able to take the field. The star quarterback sprained his PCL in Week 13 and has not practiced since then.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also appeared on the Ravens’ Wednesday injury report as limited due to his right shoulder.

If he is not available, the Ravenscould turn to newly signed quarterback Brett Hundley.

The team also claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of waivers on Wednesday to relieve Devin Duvernay, who was put on injured reserve after injuring his foot at practice.

