CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people in west suburban Oak Park need to find somewhere else to stay during this frigid Christmas weekend, after an early morning fire damaged 36 apartments.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 227 South Boulevard. The Oak Park Fire Department said the fire began in a vacant business on the first floor and spread through the walls up to homes on the second and third floors.Julian Jemison said he was keeping warm in his apartment when the fire started."I smelled a little bit of smoke. I didn't think too much of it. I saw the firefighters...

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO