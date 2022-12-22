ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of Nick Cannon's Parenting Partners Addresses ‘Nasty’ Internet Comments After Seemingly Calling Out The Masked Singer Host

By Heidi Venable
 4 days ago

Nick Cannon is getting ready to welcome his 12th baby into the world, as the holiday season is in full swing, but all may not be merry and bright with The Masked Singer host’s multiple parenting partners . LaNisha Cole, the mother of Cannon’s ninth child , daughter Onyx Ice, is speaking out about the hate she’s received on social media and past toxic relationships, just days after she appeared to throw shade at Cannon for “fake IG photo ops.”

LaNisha Cole took to Instagram to address the people who send “nasty” comments to her, acknowledging that the holidays can be tough for people, including single moms. Regarding the “disrespectful messages” she receives by being in the public eye, Cole said, in part:

Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old. I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time.

In her lengthy post, she called for social media users to “get out of toxic comment sections” pointing out that that’s not real life. She also opened up her page being a safe space for people to share their experiences.

This wasn’t the first time LaNisha Cole called out online trolls. In October she addressed “disgusting” social media users who she said were sending death threats to her 1-month-old daughter , calling their actions “a new low.”

The references made on December 21 to her own painful past come just days after many thought she was calling out Nick Cannon ahead of the birth of his 12th child. LaNisha Cole posted a message on Instagram Stories on December 18 that seemed to be in response to fans’ questions about the actor’s recent social media activity. She told her followers she was keeping things positive and there was “no need to be messy,” saying:

It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.

LaNisha Cole didn’t mention her daughter’s father by name, but many took this as a shot to Nick Cannon, who has shared photos and videos with several of his children — including Onyx — over the past month or so.

The former talk show host has boasted about how involved he is in his kids’ lives , and Bre Tiesi (mother of Baby No. 8, Legendary Love) confirmed that Nick Cannon is able to make time for all of his kids . However, the Drumline actor spoke recently about the “ biggest guilt ” being that he doesn’t have enough time to spend with each of them. The admission came as he and Alyssa Scott marked the anniversary of their baby Zen’s death at 5 months old.

Alyssa Scott is set to give birth to her second child with Nick Cannon, seemingly any day now, as she was “ counting down the days ” in late November. As we wait for updates regarding Nick Cannon and his ever-expanding brood, be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what will be hitting the small screen in the new year.

Julia Davis
3d ago

Gurl bye u chose that man cause he had money, you knew that man had alot of kids and no time for just your baby. The most beautiful to come out of this toxic realationship is your child so enjoy her and move on with your life.

Lisa Dee
3d ago

Had Birth Control gone out of style? All this sleeping with different woman, every bodies past body fluids being passed around. Ughhhh I can’t. I’m

AP_001614.8ffa9e814960438abcfedd05d3f9bbce.0425
2d ago

I honestly think it’s so sad these women really think on the end they will end up with a lump sum on money . It ain’t gonna happen. Everyone of these women are Lucifer’s daughters and cannon is a DEMON on earth .

Saint Louis, MO
