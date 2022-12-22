ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com

'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock

Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
msn.com

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
TheStreet

The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally

U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
msn.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.05%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Technology, Oil&Gas and Consumer Goods sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 index declined 1.45%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 2.18%.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Down, Dashing Santa Claus Rally Hopes

Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rally, after strong consumer confidence data and better-than-feared earnings failed to offset negative news from semiconductor giant Micron Technology (MU) - Get Free Report, which announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce. The Dow Jones Industrial...
msn.com

Inflation concerns push S&P 500 lower; Tesla shares drop

The S&P 500 traded lower for the third consecutive week on concerns inflation may be more stubborn than anticipated. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 5.5% year-over-year in the month of November, down from 6.1% in October. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, was up 4.7%, in line with analyst estimates.

