Ukraine's foreign minister said that the government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February.Dmytro Kuleba also said Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year. “Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he said. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.” Read More Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinnerSome Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from RussiaUkrainian children living in bunkers get ‘Christmas cheer’ from UK volunteers

8 HOURS AGO