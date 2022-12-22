Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
ktvo.com
Car fire shuts down Highway 15 near Memphis, Mo.
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Not even the extreme cold could keep this car from catching fire and causing a stretch of Highway 15 to be temporarily shut down. The driver of this car was headed down Highway 15 in Scotland County Thursday afternoon just north of Memphis, Mo. She noticed...
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – John Gabriel Anderson, 84, Keokuk
John Gabriel Anderson, 84, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, MO. He was born June 10, 1938 in Keokuk, IA the son of Gabriel and Gladys Anderson. John was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his...
muddyrivernews.com
Carthage hospital delivers last baby before transitioning birthing services to Blessing Hospital
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Deakon Charles Holtsclaw, son of Jesse and Darcy Holtsclaw, was the last baby born at Memorial Hospital’s Stork Stopp at 1 p.m. Nov. 29. Deakon weighed eight pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Jesse and Darcy said they chose Memorial Hospital because of the convenience of being close to home and their great experience with Dr. Christopher Jones and the rest of the OB team with their firstborn. Decklyn, now almost 3 years old.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg man faces 13 years on drug charges
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man is facing 13 years in prison on drug-related charges Wednesday. According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 39-year-old Christopher Lee Mixon was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In April 2021, Mixon...
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Duane Rolland Russell, 79, Fort Madison
Duane Rolland Russell, 79 years, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home. He was born July 24, 1943 in Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of William Henry and Thelma Ruth (Knipe) Russell. On March 10, 1973, he married Marsha McPherson in Carthage, Illinois. She survives. Duane was a 1960...
Police need help finding missing man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Judy A. Francek, 77, Fort Madison
Judy A. Francek, 77, of Fort Madison passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 10 AM at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was born on May 17, 1945 in Kirksville, MO to Eric and Beulah Rush. Judy worked at Sheaffer Pen Company for twenty eight years. She enjoyed traveling and crafting and selling her items at different shows. Most of all Judy loved spending time with her grandchildren.
agupdate.com
Festive train brings cheer during the holiday season
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over rivers and through woods, a festive train was rolling once again through the Midwest. On a cold December night, it appeared Santa turned in his sleigh for a set of tracks and wheels as the Christmas spirit rolled into Davenport, Iowa. It certainly warmed the spirits of children who saw the train pass as “oohs” and “ahhs” filled the air.
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers
The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
muddyrivernews.com
Beck buys property on southeast corner of 30th and Broadway, plans to demolish former Chinese restaurant
QUINCY — Trevor Beck has often wondered about the possibilities at the southeast corner of 30th and Broadway while driving to work at Town and Country Bank Midwest. “I drive by that corner every day, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at that corner, looked at it and thought to myself, ‘What could that corner be someday for somebody?’” he said.
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison
Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
wcbu.org
Here's how this tiny Fulton County village is restoring its historic 19th century opera house
Just 87 people call the Fulton County village of Ellisville home, according to the last U.S. Census. But this tiny community brags of a big asset: a historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1891, during the halcyon narrow-gauge railroad days of the village. But Paula Helle said when the railroad went bust, so did Ellisville.
Comments / 1