Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Budgeting Tools Increase as Holiday Cost-Cutting Sweeps Across Europe
As inflation bites, European consumers are turning to cost-cutting tools and techniques this holiday season. In fact in the U.K., a poll by Accenture found that 70% of all adults are planning to cut back on festive spending this year, while about 49% said they were looking to cut back on gifts, 46% on eating out, and 35% on socializing and food and drink at home.
Boston Fed, MIT Study Paints Path Forward for Digital Dollar
A U.S. digital dollar is possible, and researchers have built the framework to prove it. That’s according to a multi-year project from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Digital Currency Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has laid fresh groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple
Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
Private Equity Funds Regroup as Debt Financing Dries Up
Private equity funds are seeking new ways to close deals as debt financing becomes scarce. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 22) report from Reuters, which notes a 40.4% decline in worldwide buyout activity, caused by a lack of debt financing, which was itself due to higher interest rates and reluctant lenders.
What Is the Digital Economy?
The digital economy is economic activity using the internet and other digital technologies. It encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services that are created, delivered and consumed using digital technologies. The digital economy includes a wide range of activities, such as eCommerce, online banking, financial services, digital...
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Circular Economy FinTech Twig Buys Teen Banking Firm Vybe
Aiming to become “the go-to platform for Gen Z,” circular economy FinTech Twig has acquired Vybe. The London-based FinTech company rooted in circular economy principles said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that its acquisition of the provider of teen banking services continues its expansion that includes the recent purchases of U.K. companies Loopster and Mobi.market.
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
Binance Skeptics Seek Answers Concerning Similarities With FTX Crypto Business Model
After the astounding FTX crypto collapse, investors and industry observers want proof that Binance is different. The leading cryptocurrency exchange and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who played a key role in setting off the death spiral of the FTX enterprise, are now themselves facing increasing scrutiny over the opacity of Binance’s operations and the solvency of its crypto holdings.
ECB Outlines Banks’ Role in Central Bank Digital Currency Project
The ECB has published an update on its Central Bank Digital Currency project. The report, published on Thursday (Dec. 21), outlines the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) progress on the investigation phase of the digital euro project, which began in October 2021. It is the second such document following...
Report: Italian Government Easing Merchants’ Digital Payment Woes
The Italian government has backed a plan to lower digital payment fees for retailers. The measure, part of the country's 2023 budget, would impose a “solidarity contribution” on banks and payment processors to reduce fees on digital payments for merchants, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 21). The proposal comes...
How Did Saudi Arabia and Kenya Dodge VC Funding Slowdown?
After reaching new heights in 2021, VC funding in EMEA slowed sharply in 2022. While final full-year tallies are not settled yet, data from the first three quarters suggests that startups in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have clearly felt the chill of a funding winter, despite a relatively robust first half.
1.1M Reasons Why Fed’s Revised Jobs Report Demands Healthy Data Skepticism
Revised jobs report data shows the difficulties of planning for the future based on government numbers. Government data is critical in helping companies and individuals make decisions about where we are, where we’re headed, and whether the future looks bright or cloudy. Data is fallible, of course, but when...
FTC Wants Mastercard to Share Data with Other Payment Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
Crypto Company Bullish and SPAC Far Peak End Proposed Deal
Crypto company Bullish has ended its plan to go public. The operator of the regulated cryptocurrency trading platform Bullish exchange and the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Far Peak Acquisition said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that they have mutually agreed to terminate their proposed business combination. “Our...
ByteDance Says Employees Improperly Accessed TikTok User Data
TikTok parent company ByteDance reportedly said employees improperly accessed two journalists’ TikTok user data. General Counsel Erich Andersen wrote in a Thursday (Dec. 22) email to ByteDance employees that employees had improperly done so in a “misguided plan” to identify people who had leaked information about the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
African Development Bank Partners with Bank One on Trade Finance
The African Development Bank Group is supporting the trade finance efforts of Bank One Limited. The Group will provide a $40 million trade finance package that is meant to help Bank One of Mauritius increase its capacity to provide trade finance to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local corporates and other key sectors in Mauritius and across Africa, the African Development Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
Consumers, Executives Align on Bill Payment Pain Points
Frustration with friction-laden bill payment processes has hit a new high for customers and executives. The study “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook: Executive Views on Third-Party Bill Payment Solutions,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration, found that 30% of bill payment execs are merely somewhat satisfied with their organizations’ billing capabilities. That number rises for smaller firms, where 44% of organizations with annual revenue under $100 million reported the same sentiment.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0